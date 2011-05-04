5 Tips for Dealing with an Adult Child Moving Home

It happens more often than you might think. You work hard, pay your dues (and your kid's college tuition) and are just getting used to peace and quiet again. Then, your adult child asks to come back home.
Maybe it's because nobody's hiring recent college graduates, or perhaps your grown kid has lost her job and has no money and nowhere else to go. Or, she might need a comforting place to stay after a bitter breakup or divorce -- possibly with children in tow.
Advertisement
Regardless of the reason, if you're going to be sharing a roof with your adult offspring, it's important to set some ground rules before he or she moves in. What first step should all parents take when dealing with an adult child moving back home? Find out on the next page.