How to Be a Classy Gentleman

The art of class has been nearly lost in today's society, although it's still a trait we all respect and admire. Being a classy gentleman means being intelligent, polite and distinguished. You can be classy by making some small changes in your appearance and behavior.

Here's how to be a classy gentleman.

What you should do:

  • Be polite. Take a genuine interest in the people around you and be considerate of their needs.
  • Be courteous. Hold doors for people, pull out chairs for women when they sit, do the things you've seen classy men do in old movies.
  • Be confident and comfortable with yourself.
  • Be clean. Grooming is essential to class. Your hair and fingernails should be short and neat. Your body and clothes should look and smell clean.
  • Be thoughtful. Think before you speak or act. Forethought is a classy virtue for gentlemen.
  • Be modest. Everyone will know who and what you are based on what you do. Classy gentlemen aren't cocky or arrogant.
  • Have good posture. Stand and sit straight up. Communicate your positive attributes with your body language.
  • Dress the part. Wear clothes that fit the situation. Your clothes should be neat and fashionable, but understated. Remember that jackets have more uses besides weddings.
  • Honor your word and keep your promises. Actions speak louder than words, but for a classy gentleman, his words are as important as his actions.

[sources: Gentlemansguide, Elegantwoman]

What you should NOT do:

  • Don't be loud. Keep your voice and your whole persona toned down.
  • Don't wear overly flashy clothes.
  • Don't wear jewelry other than a wedding band and wristwatch.
  • Don't wear strong colognes.
  • Don't draw attention to yourself; your good behavior will get you all the attention you need.
  • Don't be arrogant. This matches up with being modest. It's worth mentioning twice.
  • Don't spit. This should go without saying. Not only is it unsanitary, it's also extremely unappealing.
  • Don't laugh at the mistakes of others or insult people.

[sources: Gentlemansguide, Elegantwoman]

