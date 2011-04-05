The art of class has been nearly lost in today's society, although it's still a trait we all respect and admire. Being a classy gentleman means being intelligent, polite and distinguished. You can be classy by making some small changes in your appearance and behavior.

Here's how to be a classy gentleman.

What you should do:

Be polite. Take a genuine interest in the people around you and be considerate of their needs.

Be courteous. Hold doors for people, pull out chairs for women when they sit, do the things you've seen classy men do in old movies.

Be confident and comfortable with yourself.

Be clean. Grooming is essential to class. Your hair and fingernails should be short and neat. Your body and clothes should look and smell clean.

Be thoughtful. Think before you speak or act. Forethought is a classy virtue for gentlemen.

Be modest. Everyone will know who and what you are based on what you do. Classy gentlemen aren't cocky or arrogant.

Have good posture. Stand and sit straight up. Communicate your positive attributes with your body language.

Dress the part. Wear clothes that fit the situation. Your clothes should be neat and fashionable, but understated. Remember that jackets have more uses besides weddings.

Honor your word and keep your promises. Actions speak louder than words, but for a classy gentleman, his words are as important as his actions.

What you should NOT do:

Don't be loud. Keep your voice and your whole persona toned down.

Don't wear overly flashy clothes.

Don't wear jewelry other than a wedding band and wristwatch.

Don't wear strong colognes.

Don't draw attention to yourself; your good behavior will get you all the attention you need.

Don't be arrogant. This matches up with being modest. It's worth mentioning twice.

Don't spit. This should go without saying. Not only is it unsanitary, it's also extremely unappealing.

Don't laugh at the mistakes of others or insult people.

