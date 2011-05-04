10 Tips for Parenting Adult Children

By: Alison Cooper  |  Updated: Feb 22, 2021
Although it's usually far less challenging than when your children are young, your job as a parent doesn't end when your kids are finished with school and leave the house. See more parenting pictures.
Although it's usually far less challenging than when your children are young, your job as a parent doesn't end when your kids are finished with school and leave the house. See more parenting pictures.
Pixland/Thinkstock

Parenting can often seem like a tightrope act. While it might get a little easier with time, the job is far from over after the kids have flown the coop. Many parents breathe a huge sigh of relief when they're finally done balancing dirty diapers, whining toddlers, soccer practices and rebellious teenagers; now the relaxation can start, right? Well, sort of. You might not have the day-to-day parenting challenges anymore, but it can be tough to navigate a new relationship with an adult child. Are you a friend? An adviser? A loan shark? When do you give advice, and when do you keep your mouth shut? And what about your handsome son who just can't seem to find a wife? Here are 10 tips for parenting adult children that will help you learn to strike that balance.

Advertisement

Contents
  1. Get to Know Them as Adults
  2. Call Before You Come Over
  3. Don't Bug Them About Marriage and Kids
  4. Be Firm About the Terms
  5. Make Them Pay
  6. No Unsolicited Advice
  7. Let Them Clean Up Their Own Messes
  8. Don't Make Them Choose Between You and Their Own Family
  9. Have an Honest Discussion About the End of Your Life
  10. Don't Criticize Their Parenting

10: Get to Know Them as Adults

All parents have an aha moment when they realize that their little baby is all grown up. It can be a bittersweet realization -- he's not my sweet little 3-year-old anymore -- or a pretty great one -- he's not that back-talking teenager anymore. In any case, he's different now. He's his own person. You need to treat him with the same respect you'd give to any other adult, and starting from a place of respect will make your relationship stronger and so much more enjoyable. But please make an effort to come to this realization sooner rather than later -- not when he's 35.

Advertisement

9: Call Before You Come Over

Do your grown kids and yourself a favor and call before you come over to see them.
Do your grown kids and yourself a favor and call before you come over to see them.
©iStockphoto/Thinkstock

Maybe you're one of those lucky people whose kids live in the same town. It's so easy to pop over while you're running errands or drop in with a surprise home-cooked meal, isn't it? While we're sure your children enjoy parental visits, you need to respect their boundaries, so give them the courtesy of a heads-up call before you come over. At the very least, it will give them a few minutes to straighten up.

Advertisement

8: Don't Bug Them About Marriage and Kids

It might seem like your (good-looking, charismatic, perfect) son is taking forever to find his soul mate. What's he waiting for? You had two toddlers by the time you were 26. Your concern is well-intentioned, of course, but you should stifle the urge to ask him about it at every opportunity. The marriage age has been creeping upward for the past century now: It was 20.8 (for women) in 1970, but now it's 27.8 for women and 29.8 for men. So relax and don't bother them. There's time.

Advertisement

7: Be Firm About the Terms

If you lend money to your children, even if it's a small amount, make sure they know your expectations for repayment.
If you lend money to your children, even if it's a small amount, make sure they know your expectations for repayment.
©iStockphoto.com/Stuart Miles

Chances are, a time will come when your adult child will ask you for a loan. If you simply can't swing it, be honest about it. If you do decide to shell out, here are some guidelines:

  • Be transparent. If you have other kids, they're going to find out about the loan. So be up-front about it and maybe head off some jealousy.
  • Be firm. Interest is up to you, but make sure you have a set repayment schedule.
  • Be optimistic. A 2011 study found that parental monetary assistance actually helps adult children become more independent.

Advertisement

6: Make Them Pay

Times are tough, and it's becoming more common for grown children to be living with their parents. If you have a kid returning to the nest, it's time to set some ground rules. Curfew will likely be a thing of the past, but more will be expected in return. You don't necessarily need to charge rent (the more they pay you, the less they'll be saving to move out, right?), but your child should help out in some way -- utilities, grocery shopping and cooking meals, household chores, etc. Set a time frame for moving out, and make sure he or she has a financial and employment plan.

Advertisement

5: No Unsolicited Advice

This is an underlying theme in most of our other tips, but it's important enough that we'll make it its own item. Of course, there are exceptions to the rule. In a major life crisis or life-or-death situation, by all means, step in with guidance. But on an everyday basis, try your best to keep quiet. If you have a solid relationship with your child, she'll ask for your advice; she may not take your advice, but she'll appreciate what you have to say.

Advertisement

4: Let Them Clean Up Their Own Messes

So, you've read the guidelines for giving handouts to your adult kids. Here's another one: If they keep asking, know when to say when. Sure, we've all been in tough spots and needed a hand, but watch out that your darling child doesn't start taking advantage. If you're tired of being Daddy Warbucks, march your child over to the nearest bank and show her how to fill out a loan application.

Advertisement

3: Don't Make Them Choose Between You and Their Own Family

If you expect your children to choose between you and their own family, expect to be disappointed, too.
If you expect your children to choose between you and their own family, expect to be disappointed, too.
©iStockphoto/Thinkstock

Things are easy when your adult kids are single. They can always (well, usually) make time for you. They can come home for major holidays and go on vacations with the rest of the gang. But once they have families of their own, there are going to be scheduling conflicts. There might be fewer family dinners, and maybe Christmas at your house will happen only every other year. Try to be understanding about this, and don't make your children feel they have to choose. They need time to create their own family traditions.

Advertisement

2: Have an Honest Discussion About the End of Your Life

Long-term health care and end-of-life financial decisions are difficult to talk about but are necessary. Your last wishes shouldn't be something your children have to figure out themselves.
Long-term health care and end-of-life financial decisions are difficult to talk about but are necessary. Your last wishes shouldn't be something your children have to figure out themselves.
Hemera/Thinkstock

This is a tough but absolutely necessary one. No one likes to talk about nursing homes and funeral arrangements, but ignoring the inevitable will only create major problems. Sit your kids down and tell them what you would like to happen if you are incapacitated and when you die. Do you want to live with one of them? Would you move to an assisted-living facility? Would you like to be buried or cremated? Even if you have it down in writing, having a face-to-face discussion will give everyone more peace of mind.

Advertisement

1: Don't Criticize Their Parenting

If you can't bite your tongue, never criticize your adult children's parenting style in public.
If you can't bite your tongue, never criticize your adult children's parenting style in public.
Pixland/Thinkstock

It can be hard to sit on the sidelines when your kids have kids. You'll want to jump in when you see them making the same mistakes you made -- or when you see them raising their children completely differently than you did. But resist the temptation to rush in with criticism. If you see a situation you just can't leave alone, approach your child in a private, nonconfrontational way. Have an honest discussion, and don't be offended if your child doesn't take your advice.

Originally Published: May 4, 2011

Parenting Adult Children FAQ

What are some good parenting rules?
Stifle the urge to ask your adult child about marriage and kids at every opportunity. The marriage age has been creeping upward for the past century. Often, people don't think of marriage nowadays until they're around 30.
How can I improve my relationship with my adult child?
You need to treat him with the same respect you'd give to any other adult, and starting from a place of respect will make your relationship stronger and so much more enjoyable.
What is an enmeshed parent?
The Swaddle says enmeshed parenting is when a parent is too involved. They don't allow the child to solve their own problems, which can prevent them from developing proper decision-making abilities and confidence.
At what age should parents stop parenting?
Although it's usually far less challenging than when your children are young, your job as a parent doesn't end when your kids are finished with school and leave the house. You're a parent for life!
How do I communicate with my adult child?
One way is to not give unsolicited advice. If you have a solid relationship with your child, they'll ask for your advice; they may not take it but they'll appreciate what you have to say.

Lots More Information

Related Articles

More Great Links

  • AARP. "Parental Support Doesn't Turn Grown Kids Into Slackers." April 11, 2011. (April 28, 2011) http://www.aarp.org/relationships/parenting/info-04-2011/parental-support-of-grown-kids.html
  • Arnett, Jeffrey, and Fishel, Elizabeth. "In Sluggish Economy, More Adult Children Are Banking on Parents' Aid." AARP. Jan. 6, 2011. (April 28, 2011)http://www.aarp.org/relationships/parenting/info-01-2011/bank_of_mom_dad.html
  • Coleman, Joshua. "Seven Common Mistakes of Parenting Adult Children." Huffington Post. Oct. 30, 2007. (April 28, 2011)http://www.huffingtonpost.com/dr-joshua-coleman/seven-common-mistakes-of-_b_70502.html
  • Fleck, Carole. "Multigenerations Living Under One Roof." AARP. May 2010. (April 28, 2011)http://www.aarp.org/home-garden/housing/info-05-2009/wo05_intergen.html
  • InfoPlease. "Median Age at First Marriage, 1890-2010."http://www.infoplease.com/ipa/A0005061.html
  • Pickhardt, Carl. "Parenting After the Adolescent Becomes Adult." Psychology Today. June 21, 2010. (April 28, 2011)http://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/surviving-your-childs-adolescence/201006/parenting-after-the-adolescent-becomes-adult
  • Segell, Michael. "New Rules for Parenting Grown-Up Kids." Prevention. May 2008. (April 28, 2011)http://www.prevention.com/health/health/healthy-living/advice-for-parenting-adult-children/article/30349f63293c8110VgnVCM10000013281eac____/
Citation
Featured

Advertisement

Loading...