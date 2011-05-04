" " Although it's usually far less challenging than when your children are young, your job as a parent doesn't end when your kids are finished with school and leave the house. See more parenting pictures. Pixland/ Thinkstock

Parenting can often seem like a tightrope act. While it might get a little easier with time, the job is far from over after the kids have flown the coop. Many parents breathe a huge sigh of relief when they're finally done balancing dirty diapers, whining toddlers, soccer practices and rebellious teenagers; now the relaxation can start, right? Well, sort of. You might not have the day-to-day parenting challenges anymore, but it can be tough to navigate a new relationship with an adult child. Are you a friend? An adviser? A loan shark? When do you give advice, and when do you keep your mouth shut? And what about your handsome son who just can't seem to find a wife? Here are 10 tips for parenting adult children that will help you learn to strike that balance.