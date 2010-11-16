Lifestyle
Don't Want to Go Back to Work After Maternity Leave? 10 Things to Think About

By: Beth Brindle  |  Updated: Feb 16, 2021

Image Gallery: Work After Maternity Leave Want to stay home with your baby once maternity leave's over? Be sure to consider all your options first. See pictures of work after maternity leave.
©iStockphoto.com/DomenicoGelermo

The decision to return to work after having a child can be agonizing for many women. We may feel guilty if we do OR if we don't, but remember that the choice is yours, and there is an option that's right for you.

Throughout my first pregnancy, I counted the days until maternity leave started, but I always assumed I would return to work. We needed my income, and for the most part, I enjoyed my career. But after a few short weeks with our new baby, I dreaded the thought of going back.

Is staying home an option for you? Here are 10 things to consider if you don't want to go back to work after maternity leave.

Contents
  1. Your Bank Account
  2. Your Benefits
  3. Your Social Life
  4. Your Career
  5. Your Options
  6. Your Schedule
  7. Your Expectations
  8. Your Goals
  9. Your Partner's Wishes and Expectations
  10. Your Happiness

10: Your Bank Account

Can you afford to stay home? Weigh your salary against the costs of returning to work to determine how much you're really giving up. Costs of returning to your job might include the following:

  • Day care
  • Commuting (tolls, gas, public transportation)
  • Lunches
  • Dry cleaning
  • Incidental spending money
  • Work clothing
  • Housecleaning service

You may be surprised at how much it costs you to work once you have a baby at home! But as you contemplate your stay-at-home savings versus your lost income, remember to factor in any other perks you receive from your job. Which brings us to…

9: Your Benefits

Don't forget to consider benefits that may be lost if you leave your job.
©iStockphoto.com/Neustockimages

The big financial picture involves more than just your paycheck. Consider insurance, retirement plans and any other benefits your employer provides. Will you be covered under your spouse or partner's benefits? How much will it cost to add you?

I was already on my husband's health insurance plan, but our dental and vision were provided through my employer, so we had to factor in the cost of purchasing that coverage on our own or paying out of pocket.

8: Your Social Life

The social benefits of working in an office are less tangible than money, but every bit as important. Is work a big part of your identity? How is your support network outside the office? Do you have other friends who are home with kids? Are you comfortable with "getting out there" and meeting people?

Life as a stay-at-home-mom is rewarding in a thousand different ways, but it can seem lonely to someone who is accustomed to having constant access to social interaction. Be sure to seek out friends to help you and your little one fill your daytime hours!

7: Your Career

Stay in touch with your colleagues so you'll still be in tune with the company if you decide to return to work later.
©iStockphoto.com/damircudic

Are you leaving a career, or just a job? Will you be able to pick up where you left off? What will it take to keep your skills and industry knowledge current?

Talk to colleagues who have taken time off and returned to careers in your field. How long did they stay out? How did they get back in?

If you do choose to stay home after maternity leave, stay in touch with your coworkers, and keep up on all the happenings in your field through online networking, industry news sites and professional associations. That way, when you're ready to go back, you'll be prepared.

6: Your Options

Does your company have a telecommuting policy? Could you freelance, work part time or jobshare with someone?

A few weeks before my maternity leave ended, I called my boss to ask about the possibility of "alternative work arrangements." There was a seemingly endless moment of silence, and then he burst out laughing. This was probably not a good sign, but I pressed on.

I asked to work from home, and when the company didn't go for that, I asked to go part time. To my great relief, they agreed to a two-and-a-half-day, 20-hour work week. Luckily, many companies today have a variety of options for working mothers.

5: Your Schedule

Consider your commute. Is it taking up time you could be spending with your family?
©iStockphoto.com/diego_cervo

My hour-long drive to work never bothered me before I had kids, but once they arrived, it meant losing a precious hour of sleep in the morning and another at night with my family. Even with the new part-time schedule, my commute ultimately took its toll, and I left the job after a year so I could be home.

How long are your work days? How long is your drive? If you do go back to work, how will you and your husband coordinate day care pickup and drop-off? Would it make sense to look for a new job that's closer to home or offers shorter hours?

4: Your Expectations

The vision: My baby and me, smiling, taking walks in the early summer sunshine, then heading home so he could nap while I turned our home into something resembling a picture from a magazine.

The reality: My baby and me, both crying on the sofa, trapped in the house by the second consecutive week of rain. Surrounded by piles of laundry, I call my husband to beg him to pick up dinner.

How do you picture your life at home with a baby? Are your expectations realistic? Ask friends who have been in your shoes to describe a typical day (preferably without crying). If you think you'll go crazy staying home, returning to work might be healthier for you and your baby.

3: Your Goals

Think about your goals in life, and take them into consideration when making your decision.
©iStockphoto.com/goldenKB

Think back to when you were a child: What did you want to be when you grew up? Is staying home something you've always wanted to do, or is it now just an escape from an unfulfilling job that has you burned out?

Sacrificing time with your baby for work you don't love may be less appealing than giving up some quality time at home to continue your growth in your dream job.

2: Your Partner's Wishes and Expectations

Is it important to you that you be the one home with your child, or is your biggest concern simply that your child is able to stay home with one parent or the other (as opposed to going to day care)? Can you both continue to work but modify your schedules so that one of you is always home with the baby during the week?

Ideally, you and your partner will be able to make the decision together and support one another in whatever you both decide.

1: Your Happiness

Before you make a final decision, be sure to consider what will make you truly happy in the long run.
©iStockphoto.com/Eva-Katalin

What feels right? A close relative who made a different home and career choice than I did gave me the best advice I've ever heard: When the time comes to decide, you'll know.

There is no right or wrong answer, and choosing one over the other doesn't make you a better or worse mother. Your decision doesn't have to be final; it just needs to work for your family right now. Talk to your partner; work through the planning, number crunching and soul searching; then sit with your thoughts for a while and go with what's in your heart.

Originally Published: Nov 16, 2010

Back To Work After Maternity Leave FAQ

How do I cope with returning to work after maternity leave?
A few ways to cope with returning to work after maternity leave is to think about all the benefits of returning to work. This includes more financial security, benefits, a social life, advancing your career and more.
What happens if I don't want to return to work after maternity leave?
It's important to consider a few different factors when considering whether you want to return to work after maternity leave. A few of these factors include your financials, benefits, your social life, your career progression, your goals, your partner's wishes and ultimately, your happiness.
Can I change my mind about returning to work after maternity?
It's best to give your workplace as much notice as possible if you plan to extend your maternity leave or not return at all. It's recommended to give at least 8 weeks notice.
What happens if you go back to work after maternity?
There are many benefits to returning to work after maternity leave, but it's important to consider what's right for you, your family, and your child. Some benefits of returning to work include more financial security, benefits, career progression, enhanced social life and a structured schedule, among other benefits.
What do you bring a new mom back to work?
The transition back to work can be an overwhelming one for many new moms. It can be nice to show them a token of appreciation when they return to work by providing treats, a gift card or taking them out to lunch.

