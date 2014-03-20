Adoption

Adopting a child into your family can be a life-changing experience. Read about adoption in these articles.

U.S. Adoptees May Soon Gain Access to Their Original Birth Certificates
Since the 1940s, the birth certificates of adopted children have been routinely changed to reflect the history and names of adoptive parents. States across the nation increasingly favor allowing adoptees access to the originals.

By Andrea Ross

Why Adults Adopt Other Adults
Although we associate adoption mainly with children, there are many good reasons why one adult may adopt another. There are also some fraudulent ones too.

By Dave Roos

How to Get Adoption Records
You want to get adoption records, but you're not sure how to do it. Learn about how to get adoption records in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How can you apply for adoption of a child that you are a legal guardian for?
Usually, you'll need a lawyer to navigate the adoption process. Learn how to apply for adoption of a child that you're a legal guardian for from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How does international child adoption work?
Many families who wish to adopt look for a child in another country. Find out how international adoption works in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some of the pros and cons of international adoption?
Although more children are available for adoption internationally than domestically, the adoption process is longer and it costs more. Learn about the pros and cons of international adoption in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are the benefits of open child adoption?
Adoptions can be closed (there is no contact between the birth and adoptive families), mediated (with contact through an attorney or agency) or open (where there is direct contact). Find out about the benefits of open child adoption in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Can you ever get your child back after adoption?
Unless a mistake was made in the adoption procedure, you can't get back your child once someone else adopts him or her. Learn about whether you can ever get your child back after adoption from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How can you find your child that you gave up for adoption?
Giving up a child for adoption is often a heart-wrenching decision. Learn how you can find a child that you gave up for adoption in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How do you reverse a child adoption?
When a child is given up for adoption, the process is meant to be irrevocable, although there are some instances when the birth parents may change their minds. Learn about reversal of child adoption in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How Adoption Works
Thousands of children are adopted by Americans every year. Learn how adoption works, including the types of adoption, how to find an adoption agency and about post-adoption services.

By Jacob Silverman

Healthy Adoption
A healthy adoption is one where the child is placed where he or she will thrive, no matter what the medical considerations may be. How can you minimize health complications?

By Rebecca M. Thomas

The Four Steps of Adoption
What do you need to do before bringing home your new adopted baby? Learn the four steps of adoption to make sure you're adequately prepared for a new child.

By American Baby

Adoption and Racial Identity
Every child needs a sense of background and identity, and this can be especially confusing for adopted children. Read about how to help your adopted children establish their racial identity.

By American Baby