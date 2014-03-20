Maternity and Paternity Leave

So you've got a new child at home -- you'd probably like to get to know your baby a bit better before returning to the office. Read up on maternity and paternity leave.

Learn More

Why More Companies Are Offering Paternity Leave — and Men Feel Freer to Take It
In the U.S., few companies offered parental leave for fathers — and men often felt a stigma if they took it. But the millennial generation is changing that.

By Dave Roos

10 Questions You Should Ask Your Employer About Maternity Leave
If you're a working mom-to-be, chances are you're hoping to take some maternity leave to spend time with your new baby. What should you ask your employer before you go?

By Becky Striepe

How to Figure Out if You Can Afford Not to Go Back to Work after Maternity Leave
Once your baby arrives, you may be hoping to escape the office and stay home with your little one. But how do you know if you can afford not to go back to work once your maternity leave is over?

By Beth Brindle

Don't Want to Go Back to Work After Maternity Leave? 10 Things to Think About
The decision to return to work after having a child can be agonizing for many women, but is staying home the right option for you? How do you know what's best for you and your family?

By Beth Brindle