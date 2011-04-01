How to Fold a Handkerchief for a Suit Pocket

Wearing a suit is a good way to dress up and look nice for an occasion. When you really want to make an impression, you can add a handkerchief to the ensemble. Suit-pocket handkerchiefs add class and personality to your look. There are several ways to fold your pocket square, depending on your taste.
Here are three ways to fold a handkerchief for a suit pocket.
The Straight (or Square) Fold
- Spread your handkerchief out on a flat surface.
- Fold the cloth in half, bringing the left side over to the right.
- Fold the handkerchief in half again, bringing the bottom up to the top. You should have a square that's one-quarter of the original size.
- Fold the handkerchief in half again so it will fit in the breast pocket of your suit jacket. If it's too wide, redo this step folding the handkerchief in thirds.
- Place it in the breast pocket, leaving between half an inch and an inch (1.27 and 2.5 centimeters) sticking out.
[source: ATailoredSuit]
The One Corner Fold
- Spread out your handkerchief on a flat surface with one corner up, so it looks like a diamond.
- Fold the bottom corner over to the top corner. You have a triangle.
- Fold in the two side corners so they meet in the middle along the bottom fold. Now your cloth should have two long parallel sides running vertically and a point at the top.
- Fold the bottom up so the rectangular part of the shape is halved, leaving the point protruding up.
- Insert into suit pocket with desired amount of point peaking out.
[source: McKay]
The Puff
- Spread out your handkerchief on a flat surface.
- Pick up the handkerchief by pinching the center firmly.
- Hold up the handkerchief so the cloth hangs down loosely.
- Gather the hanging fabric with your other hand.
- Loosely fold the gathered portion of the handkerchief up to about two inches (five centimeters) below the top.
- Insert into suit pocket with a puff sticking out. Play around with your puff until you like the way it looks.
[source: McKay]
