How to Measure a Man for a Suit

If you want to look your best in a new suit, you must be able to determine the necessary measurements accurately. If you take the measurements before you go shopping, you'll save time when comparing the size and fit of different suits.

Here's how to get measured for a men's suit. First, the jacket:

Measure the chest beneath the arms and over the shoulder blades, while keeping both arms hanging loosely by the sides

Measure the neck at the point where a buttoned collar comes up to.

Measure the sleeve length from the shoulder down the outside of the arm to the knuckle, with the arm hanging loosely at the side [source: A Tailored Suit ].

Now for the pants:

Measure the waistline, being careful not to pull the tape measure tight. Add a little to the measurement or insert a finger under the tape measure so that the pants won't be too tight.

Measure the outside seam of the pants from the belt to just below the ankle.

Take a pair of pants that fit properly and measure the inner seam from the top of the seam to the bottom of the pant leg [source: ExecStyle ].

Measure around the widest part of the hips, when standing with the legs together

Measure the rise from the crotch to the top of the waistband.

Measure the height from the base of the head to the foot while standing normally, without shoes on [source: A Tailored Suit ].

Take these measurements with you when you go to out shopping.