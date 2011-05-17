How to Measure Your Chest for Shirts

It's not always that easy for a man to find a properly fitting shirt when buying one off the shelf. Although shirts are made according to sizes, not all men are built the same and not all shirts are cut the same. Shirts must fit properly without being too tight or too loose. That's why so many people opt to buy custom-made shirts. To get the right fit, it's important to know what size you are. The only way to really know that is to have someone measure your neck, chest and sleeves [source: Hainey]. Or you can learn to take these three measurements yourself [source: The Right Fit]. Here are the simple instructions to measure your chest for shirts.

Stand upright in front of a full-length mirror. This way you will see that you are putting the tape measure in the right place. Place the tape measure around the fullest part of your chest, under your armpits [source: Land's End ]. Make sure the tape measure isn't too loose or too tight. Add 2 inches (5 centimeters) to that measurement. Round off your measurement to the nearest full inch (i.e. add a few centimeters). That is the measurement you will send [source: Execshirts ].

Advertisement

Originally Published: May 17, 2011