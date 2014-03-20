Lifestyle
Family
Parenting

Parenting

So you took the leap. Find out everything you should -- and, maybe shouldn't -- know about your children and get a few parenting tips.

Why Adults Adopt Each Other

How to Get Adoption Records

How can you apply for adoption of a child that you are a legal guardian for?

60 Gender-neutral Baby Names You'll Love

This App Can Explain What Your Baby's Cries Mean

Baby Bust? U.S. Birth Rate Is Lowest Since 1976

Why More Companies Are Offering Paternity Leave — and Men Feel Freer to Take It

10 Questions You Should Ask Your Employer About Maternity Leave

Don't Want to Go Back to Work After Maternity Leave? 10 Things to Think About

What Causes New Baby Smell?

How Free-Range Parenting Works

Men Tend to Relax More, Do Less, When Not Caring for the Kids

Meet the Lawnmower Parent

How to Talk to Your Teen About Sexting

Should Teens Work Part Time While in School?

Will my baby prefer the nanny over me?

Learn More

Gender-neutral names are becoming more popular for children. We have a great list for you to check out.

By Dave Roos

Everyone knows newborn babies smell amazing, but are you inhaling exactly? And what does it do to your brain?

By Kathryn Whitbourne & Blythe Copeland

They mow down any and every obstacle and discomfort their child could possibly face in an effort to protect them from hardship. But are they really setting them up for failure?

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

The number of teens sexting in the U.S. is on the rise, despite it being a serious crime. How do parents make sure their kids don't end up on the wrong side of the law?

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

Many teens want to work to earn extra cash, but could a part-time job during school have a negative effect?

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

What's so wrong with letting your kids walk home from school by themselves? Free-range parents hope to make their children happier and more resilient by allowing them to explore on their own. But not everyone agrees with this style of parenting.

By Dave Roos

Although we associate adoption mainly with children, there are many good reasons why one adult may adopt another. There are also some fraudulent ones too.

By Dave Roos

An app developed by a UCLA scientist and mother was originally designed for deaf parents, but hearing parents can benefit too.

By Alia Hoyt

The U.S. birth rate has plummeted since 1976. Is this a trend we should be worried about?

By Patrick J. Kiger

Gender reveal parties are fun, but they may also reinforce stereotypes.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Among the tragic cases of teens being cyberbullied, there is a sad subgroup of teens who cyberbully themselves.

By Dave Roos

A first-of-its-kind study out of The Ohio State University found that new dads don't necessarily pull their weight when it comes to child care and housework.

By Sarah Gleim

Are people with the last name Cook more likely to work as chefs? Nominative determinism is the phenomenon that the name a person is given may have a significant impact on their path in life.

By Laurie L. Dove

You can add exposure to artificial light to the long list of factors that may affect your body mass index — and maybe even cause cancer.

By Robert Lamb

In the U.S., few companies offered parental leave for fathers — and men often felt a stigma if they took it. But the millennial generation is changing that.

By Dave Roos

It's no surprise that a 2012 Gallup study found stay-at-home moms nothing like June Cleaver in "Leave it to Beaver." There were some eye-opening facts discovered about the mental state of full-time caregivers compared to their working counterparts.

By Jennifer Sellers

Relax your body and your mind during pregnancy with these simple methods.

By Blythe Copeland

If you've never tried scented pillow inserts, you may be missing out on a better night's sleep.

By Sarah Fernandez

Make sure your 'me' time is stress-free, relaxing and productive.

By Sarah Fernandez

Look to natural essences to help heal some of your most common problems.

By Sarah Fernandez

Make your manicure even more luxurious with scented nail polish.

By Sarah Fernandez

Fun, productive, and satisfying hobbies that can be enjoyed in short bursts of time.

By Sarah Fernandez

Does missing all those little moments really bring a working mom down?

By Sarah Fernandez

Transitioning from stay-at-home-mom to working mom doesn't have to be stressful.

By Sarah Fernandez

One year it's Brittney and Justin, next year it's Ashley and Ethan. Then all of a sudden we're back to Dick and Jane. Can you guess the 10 most popular baby names of all time? Is yours on the list?

By Kim Williamson