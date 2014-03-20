Tweens and Teens
Adolescence can be a tricky time, both for parents struggling to understand their children’s issues and for teens and tweens attempting to forge their new identities. Learn how to understand your teenagers in these articles.
U.S. Adoptees May Soon Gain Access to Their Original Birth Certificates
Why Adults Adopt Other Adults
How to Get Adoption Records
What to Do When You're Out of Baby Formula
60 Gender-neutral Baby Names You'll Love
This App Can Explain What Your Baby's Cries Mean
Why More Companies Are Offering Paternity Leave — and Men Feel Freer to Take It
10 Questions You Should Ask Your Employer About Maternity Leave
Don't Want to Go Back to Work After Maternity Leave? 10 Things to Think About
What Causes New Baby Smell?
How Free-Range Parenting Works
Men Tend to Relax More, Do Less, When Not Caring for the Kids
They mow down any and every obstacle and discomfort their child could possibly face in an effort to protect them from hardship. But are they really setting them up for failure?
The number of teens sexting in the U.S. is on the rise, despite it being a serious crime. How do parents make sure their kids don't end up on the wrong side of the law?
Many teens want to work to earn extra cash, but could a part-time job during school have a negative effect?
Among the tragic cases of teens being cyberbullied, there is a sad subgroup of teens who cyberbully themselves.
By Dave Roos
Adolescence isn't really about taking the long view: At 14, it might seem as though your pearly whites will stay that way forever. So, how can parents get their teens to take oral hygiene seriously?
By Julia Layton
Here something to chew on: A habit your teen has right now could end up costing his or her health, teeth or even life.
It's natural to want a whiter, brighter smile, but how young is too young for whitening treatments?
Getting your wisdom teeth removed is an inevitable rite of passage for teens and young adults, right? Not necessarily. We'll explore the dental debate in this article.
The pressures of teen life are familiar to all of us, but their effects aren't always visible to the casual observer. How can stress take its toll on a teen's teeth?
By Tom Scheve
Teens can be moody. Learn what to do if your teen slams the door in this article.
Teens may want to work, but they don't always know how to look for a job. Learn where you can find babysitting jobs for your teen in this article.
Who to go to if your teen is bullied depends on many factors. Learn about who you should go to if your teen is being bullied in this article.
If your teen pays for his own car insurance, it will be an incentive to drive safely. Learn about who should pay for your teen's car insurance from this article.
It's almost a synonym: teen equals liar. Find out why teens lie in this article.
Social development is an important part of being a teen. Learn what to do if your teen doesn't have any friends in this article.
Teens develop independence and identity by bonding with peers. Learn about the purpose of peers during adolescence in this article.
Different teens avoid school for different reasons. Learn what to do if your adolescent doesn't want to go to school in this article.
Make sure your teen thinks through big decisions. Learn what to do if your teen wants a piercing in this article.
Hair will re-grow so don't get too stressed out if your teen wants to dye his or her hair. Learn what to do if your teens want to dye their hair in this article.
Teen romances are natural, but they can be overdone. Learn what to do if your daughter is boy crazy in this article.
â€œStorm and stress" refers to the period of adolescence in which teenagers are in conflict with their parents, are moody, and engage in risky behavior. Learn about Storm and Stress from this article.
The leading cause of death among teenagers is car accidents, more than half of which are due to drinking and driving. Learn about the stats on teens drinking and driving from this article.
Children of teen parents may grow up with health, emotional, educational and financial problems. Learn how having a teen parent affects the child in this article.
After childhood, teens begin to think abstractly. Learn about the cognitive changes in adolescence in this article.
Logical consequences and natural consequences teach teens to take responsibility for their own behavior. Learn about logical consequences vs. natural consequences for teens from this article.