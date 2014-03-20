Babies

Bringing home a new baby is exciting, but it can also be intimidating. HowStuffWorks is here to help with tips on caring for your baby and acclimating to life with an infant.

What to Do When You're Out of Baby Formula
In some U.S. states, half of the stores are out of baby formula. How do parents feed babies if they can't get formula? We have some tips.

By Patty Rasmussen

60 Gender-neutral Baby Names You'll Love
Gender-neutral names are becoming more popular for children. We have a great list for you to check out.

By Dave Roos

This App Can Explain What Your Baby's Cries Mean
An app developed by a UCLA scientist and mother was originally designed for deaf parents, but hearing parents can benefit too.

By Alia Hoyt

Baby Bust? U.S. Birth Rate Is Lowest Since 1976
The U.S. birth rate has plummeted since 1976. Is this a trend we should be worried about?

By Patrick J. Kiger

What's Wrong with Gender Reveal Parties?
Gender reveal parties are fun, but they may also reinforce stereotypes.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Can Your Name Predict the Kind of Life You'll Lead?
Are people with the last name Cook more likely to work as chefs? Nominative determinism is the phenomenon that the name a person is given may have a significant impact on their path in life.

By Laurie L. Dove

10 Most Unique Celebrity Baby Names
Today's celebs are steering clear of names like Sally, Dick and Jane, and are instead choosing more bizarre names for their offspring. What are some of the, shall we say, most unique? Put it this way -- we had a hard time pairing down the list.

By Danielle Fisher

How to Convert a Crib to a Toddler Bed
It's possible to convert a crib to a toddler bed for when your toddler has outgrown his crib but isn't yet ready for a full-size bed. Learn how to convert a crib to a toddler bed in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

10 Things Your Daycare Doesn't Want You to Know
You did your homework before you picked your particular daycare center and so far, everything seems good. But what goes on behind the scenes after you drop your child off? What does your daycare provider not want you to know?

By Laurie L. Dove

10 Things to Expect in the NICU
For someone so tiny, a preemie can be surprisingly resilient. Here is a list of 10 things you can expect during your baby's stay in the NICU.

By Shanna Freeman

Top 10 Movies About Newborns
The cinematic adventures of adorable newborns can provide hours of entertainment, even though none of the babies on screen are as cute as your own. These are 10 of our favorite movies about newborns.

By Susan Cassidy

10 Gadgets for Parents and Their Newborn
This isn't "Little House on the Prairie," so why did you only register for receiving blankets? Today's kids will never know what life was like before iPods and Twitter, so get them acclimated to our high-tech society while they're still in the womb.

By Chris Obenschain

Ultimate Guide to Teething
Teething is a normal, though often painful, stage all babies go through. How can you be sure that your baby's symptoms are a sign of teething, and what can you to do soothe his pain?

By Lance Looper

Top 5 Healthy Activities for Toddlers
Most likely your toddler is plenty active. It's in his or her nature. But you can still plan activities that will challenge the brain and the body and aid in development.

By Gerlinda Grimes

5 Ways to Keep Your Child Healthy at Daycare
Keeping kids healthy at daycare is a nearly impossible goal but these suggestions may help.

By Maria Trimarchi

10 Baby Care Tips
If you just had a baby or are looking for more tips on how to care of one, then take a look at these 10 baby care tips to get started.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

What is elimination communication?
Many expectant parents face the choice of cloth or disposable diapers. But a growing movement could make that choice easy. Don't use diapers at all.

By Alison Cooper

Is it OK for babies to watch TV?
Do programs like "Baby Einstein" help your baby learn? Experts are saying no -- and that programs like these may actually harm a child's cognitive development.

By Jacob Silverman

Ultimate Guide to Potty-Training
Potty training is a developmental skill your child cannot master until he is ready. The process of training should be called potty learning, since your child teaches himself. Learn how to potty train a child.

By Michael Meyerhoff

Understanding Cognitive and Social Development in a Newborn
Understanding cognitive and social development in a newborn will allow you to promote the acquisition of new skills. Read about babies' development in all areas, including learning, human relationships, and language.

By Michael Meyerhoff

How to Exercise With a Newborn
Exercise with a newborn can be lots of fun for you and your baby, as well as being excellent for his development. Learn how to work out with baby.

By Michael Meyerhoff

Understanding Newborn Characteristics and Development
While many parents take classes to prepare them for labor and delivery and to acquire some baby-care skills, not a lot have been taught about their newborn's characteristics and growth. Learn about your baby's development.

By Michael Meyerhoff

How to Choose a Day Care Provider
The thought of finding the perfect caregiver for your child can be overwhelming. Learn about several sensible guidelines to choosing the right day care provider for you and your family.

By Michael Meyerhoff

How to Introduce a Newborn to the Family
As expectant parents, you perhaps thought the baby soon to be born would be all yours, alone. Not quite so, as you've probably found out. Learn more about introducing baby to the family.

By Michael Meyerhoff

Baby-naming Trends
Parents are choosing from a much wider variety of baby names than ever before. Names might include cultural influences, reference a book or movie character, or even be influenced by popular media.

By Cleveland Kent Evans