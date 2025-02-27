The 1,000 Most Common Girl Names of 2025

" " Fun fact: 9 of the top 10 most popular girl names end in a vowel. Alexandr Kolesnikov / Getty Images

The world of baby names is full of fresh trends and timeless favorites, with parents searching for the perfect name for their little one.

According to the Social Security Administration, the most common girl names (aka the most popular names) this year combine classic elegance with modern flair. These names are popular for good reason, capturing both the current vibe and the lasting appeal that makes them stand out.

Whether you're looking for baby girl or boy names that are rising in popularity or are drawn to the top names that dominate the list, this guide will help you discover the most sought-after choices for 2025. The common names and top names of this year are sure to inspire your search for the ideal baby name.