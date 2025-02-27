The 1,000 Most Common Girl Names of 2025

By: Karina Ryan  |  Feb 27, 2025
Fun fact: 9 of the top 10 most popular girl names end in a vowel. Alexandr Kolesnikov / Getty Images

The world of baby names is full of fresh trends and timeless favorites, with parents searching for the perfect name for their little one.

According to the Social Security Administration, the most common girl names (aka the most popular names) this year combine classic elegance with modern flair. These names are popular for good reason, capturing both the current vibe and the lasting appeal that makes them stand out.

Whether you're looking for baby girl or boy names that are rising in popularity or are drawn to the top names that dominate the list, this guide will help you discover the most sought-after choices for 2025. The common names and top names of this year are sure to inspire your search for the ideal baby name.

Contents
  1. Considerations for Using Most Popular Baby Names
  2. 43 Popular Gender-neutral Names
  3. Girl Names With First Letter or Last Letter 'A'
  4. Top 1,000 Baby Girl Names

Considerations for Using Most Popular Baby Names

There are several things to consider when choosing a baby name, especially when considering the top baby girl names of the year. While baby name trends offer a great starting point, some parents try to balance current popularity with timelessness.

Some parents may be drawn to unique celebrity baby names, which often make headlines and inspire naming choices, but it's worth considering whether such names will continue to resonate as trends evolve.

It's also worth reflecting on the most common names over the last century, like Mary, Patricia and Jennifer. While these names are classic, they may be more widely used and less distinctive in today's naming landscape.

When choosing a baby name, consider how it flows with your last name. A name that complements the rhythm and sound of your surname can create a perfect balance, making it easy to say and pleasing to the ear.

Ultimately, finding the right name involves blending current trends with personal significance, ensuring that the chosen name will stand the test of time.

43 Popular Gender-neutral Names

When it comes to choosing a name that is both versatile and timeless, gender-neutral names provide an appealing option. In 2025, a variety of gender-neutral names for girls have risen in popularity. Of the top 1,000 baby girl names, dozens of them were considered "boy names in" the past.

These popular baby girl names are versatile, strong and elegant, and they are equally fitting for anyone, regardless of gender.

  1. Avery
  2. Riley
  3. Quinn
  4. Emerson
  5. Bailey
  6. Reese
  7. Emery
  8. Kennedy
  9. Addison
  10. Rowan
  11. Sloane
  12. Parker
  13. Blair
  14. Taylor
  15. Dakota
  16. Skylar
  17. Cameron
  18. Jordan
  19. Marley
  20. Finley
  21. Sawyer
  22. Harper
  23. Alexis
  24. Zion
  25. Sydney
  26. River
  27. Sage
  28. Teagan
  29. Morgan
  30. Remy
  31. Blake
  32. Elliot
  33. Charlie
  34. Lennon
  35. August
  36. Logan
  37. Tatum
  38. Casey
  39. Dallas
  40. Frankie
  41. Drew
  42. Indigo
  43. Sky

Girl Names With First Letter or Last Letter 'A'

The letter "A" has proven to be a dominant force in the world of baby names for girls, with both names starting and ending in "A" making their mark on the top 1,000 list. From Amelia and Ava to Alana and Alexa, names beginning with the letter "A" are both timeless and versatile, frequently appearing among the most popular names for girls. These names often carry a sense of elegance, strength, and warmth, making them popular choices for parents.

Equally, names that end with the letter "A" have seen a surge in popularity, with names like Sophia, Isabella and Mia leading the trend. The soft, melodic ending of these names lends a sense of grace and femininity, making them highly favored across generations. Together, names that either start or end with "A" continue to capture the hearts of many parents, cementing their place as some of the most beloved names in modern baby name trends.

Top 1,000 Baby Girl Names

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Charlotte
  4. Amelia
  5. Sophia
  6. Mia
  7. Isabella
  8. Ava
  9. Evelyn
  10. Luna
  11. Harper
  12. Sofia
  13. Camila
  14. Eleanor
  15. Elizabeth
  16. Violet
  17. Scarlett
  18. Emily
  19. Hazel
  20. Lily
  21. Gianna
  22. Aurora
  23. Penelope
  24. Aria
  25. Nora
  26. Chloe
  27. Ellie
  28. Mila
  29. Avery
  30. Layla
  31. Abigail
  32. Ella
  33. Isla
  34. Eliana
  35. Nova
  36. Madison
  37. Zoe
  38. Ivy
  39. Grace
  40. Lucy
  41. Willow
  42. Emilia
  43. Riley
  44. Naomi
  45. Victoria
  46. Stella
  47. Elena
  48. Hannah
  49. Valentina
  50. Maya
  51. Zoey
  52. Delilah
  53. Leah
  54. Lainey
  55. Lillian
  56. Paisley
  57. Genesis
  58. Madelyn
  59. Sadie
  60. Sophie
  61. Leilani
  62. Addison
  63. Natalie
  64. Josephine
  65. Alice
  66. Ruby
  67. Claire
  68. Kinsley
  69. Everly
  70. Emery
  71. Adeline
  72. Kennedy
  73. Maeve
  74. Audrey
  75. Autumn
  76. Athena
  77. Eden
  78. Iris
  79. Anna
  80. Eloise
  81. Jade
  82. Maria
  83. Caroline
  84. Brooklyn
  85. Quinn
  86. Aaliyah
  87. Vivian
  88. Liliana
  89. Gabriella
  90. Hailey
  91. Sarah
  92. Savannah
  93. Cora
  94. Madeline
  95. Natalia
  96. Ariana
  97. Lydia
  98. Lyla
  99. Clara
  100. Allison
  101. Aubrey
  102. Millie
  103. Melody
  104. Ayla
  105. Serenity
  106. Bella
  107. Skylar
  108. Josie
  109. Lucia
  110. Daisy
  111. Raelynn
  112. Eva
  113. Juniper
  114. Samantha
  115. Elliana
  116. Eliza
  117. Rylee
  118. Nevaeh
  119. Hadley
  120. Alaia
  121. Parker
  122. Julia
  123. Amara
  124. Rose
  125. Charlie
  126. Ashley
  127. Remi
  128. Georgia
  129. Adalynn
  130. Melanie
  131. Amira
  132. Margaret
  133. Piper
  134. Brielle
  135. Mary
  136. Freya
  137. Cecilia
  138. Esther
  139. Arya
  140. Sienna
  141. Summer
  142. Peyton
  143. Sage
  144. Valerie
  145. Magnolia
  146. Emersyn
  147. Catalina
  148. Margot
  149. Everleigh
  150. Alina
  151. Sloane
  152. Brianna
  153. Oakley
  154. Valeria
  155. Blakely
  156. Kehlani
  157. Oaklynn
  158. Ximena
  159. Isabelle
  160. Juliette
  161. Emerson
  162. Amaya
  163. Elsie
  164. Isabel
  165. Mackenzie
  166. Genevieve
  167. Anastasia
  168. Reagan
  169. Katherine
  170. Ember
  171. June
  172. Bailey
  173. Andrea
  174. Reese
  175. Wrenley
  176. Gemma
  177. Ada
  178. Alani
  179. Callie
  180. Kaylee
  181. Olive
  182. Rosalie
  183. Myla
  184. Alana
  185. Ariella
  186. Kaia
  187. Ruth
  188. Arianna
  189. Sara
  190. Jasmine
  191. Phoebe
  192. Adaline
  193. River
  194. Hallie
  195. Adalyn
  196. Wren
  197. Presley
  198. Lilah
  199. Alora
  200. Amy
  201. Norah
  202. Annie
  203. Zuri
  204. Alexandra
  205. Sutton
  206. Noelle
  207. Kylie
  208. Molly
  209. Lia
  210. Journee
  211. Leia
  212. Evangeline
  213. Lila
  214. Aspen
  215. Saylor
  216. Khloe
  217. Aitana
  218. Alaina
  219. Haven
  220. Aliyah
  221. Blake
  222. Kimberly
  223. Vera
  224. Ana
  225. Kailani
  226. Tatum
  227. Arabella
  228. Diana
  229. Selena
  230. Kiara
  231. Harmony
  232. Lilith
  233. Rowan
  234. Delaney
  235. Vivienne
  236. Zara
  237. Collins
  238. Harlow
  239. Blair
  240. Leila
  241. Daphne
  242. Faith
  243. Lennon
  244. Stevie
  245. Mariana
  246. Kaylani
  247. Morgan
  248. Juliana
  249. Gracie
  250. Nyla
  251. Miriam
  252. Daniela
  253. Dahlia
  254. Brynlee
  255. Rachel
  256. Angela
  257. Lilly
  258. Kamila
  259. Samara
  260. Ryleigh
  261. Taylor
  262. Dakota
  263. Lola
  264. Talia
  265. Evie
  266. Jordyn
  267. Ophelia
  268. Camille
  269. Gia
  270. Milani
  271. Lena
  272. Elaina
  273. Malia
  274. Elise
  275. Celeste
  276. Londyn
  277. Palmer
  278. Mabel
  279. Octavia
  280. Sawyer
  281. Jane
  282. Finley
  283. Marley
  284. Adelaide
  285. Lucille
  286. Shiloh
  287. Antonella
  288. Ariel
  289. Poppy
  290. Kali
  291. Elianna
  292. Juliet
  293. Maisie
  294. Cataleya
  295. Danna
  296. Aubree
  297. Gabriela
  298. Noa
  299. Brooke
  300. Celine
  301. Alessia
  302. Hope
  303. Selah
  304. Vanessa
  305. Rory
  306. Sydney
  307. Amari
  308. Teagan
  309. Adriana
  310. Payton
  311. Rosemary
  312. Laila
  313. London
  314. Angelina
  315. Alayna
  316. Kendall
  317. Rebecca
  318. Maggie
  319. Adelyn
  320. Evelynn
  321. Thea
  322. Amina
  323. Tessa
  324. Kayla
  325. Esme
  326. Mckenna
  327. Nicole
  328. Regina
  329. Luciana
  330. Julianna
  331. Nayeli
  332. Catherine
  333. Alyssa
  334. Journey
  335. Dream
  336. Camilla
  337. Ariyah
  338. Nina
  339. Joanna
  340. Mya
  341. Annabelle
  342. Esmeralda
  343. Lauren
  344. Fatima
  345. Giselle
  346. Harley
  347. Jocelyn
  348. Phoenix
  349. Trinity
  350. Malani
  351. Heidi
  352. Meadow
  353. Raya
  354. Paige
  355. Jayla
  356. Logan
  357. Leighton
  358. Charlee
  359. Viviana
  360. Madilyn
  361. Raven
  362. Amora
  363. Navy
  364. Itzel
  365. Laura
  366. Emory
  367. Azalea
  368. Hayden
  369. Aniyah
  370. Winter
  371. Aurelia
  372. Alivia
  373. Brooklynn
  374. Francesca
  375. Serena
  376. Lilliana
  377. Gracelynn
  378. Kalani
  379. Aisha
  380. Gwendolyn
  381. Elaine
  382. Nylah
  383. Hattie
  384. Wynter
  385. Adelynn
  386. Adelina
  387. Alessandra
  388. Mylah
  389. Alayah
  390. Anaya
  391. Julieta
  392. Rosie
  393. Mariah
  394. Demi
  395. Raelyn
  396. Sabrina
  397. Helen
  398. Everlee
  399. Astrid
  400. Fiona
  401. Michelle
  402. Xiomara
  403. Briella
  404. Alexandria
  405. Frances
  406. Sunny
  407. Sarai
  408. Alaya
  409. Melissa
  410. Veronica
  411. Mira
  412. Zariah
  413. Brynn
  414. Reign
  415. Maryam
  416. Lana
  417. Arielle
  418. Raegan
  419. Remington
  420. Salem
  421. Elisa
  422. Aylin
  423. Emely
  424. Carolina
  425. Sylvie
  426. Sylvia
  427. Annalise
  428. Willa
  429. Mallory
  430. Kira
  431. Daniella
  432. Elora
  433. Saige
  434. Carmen
  435. Charli
  436. Mckenzie
  437. Matilda
  438. Miracle
  439. Destiny
  440. Alicia
  441. Elle
  442. Colette
  443. Anya
  444. Madeleine
  445. Oaklee
  446. Skye
  447. Cali
  448. Daleyza
  449. Alexis
  450. Holly
  451. Katalina
  452. Miley
  453. Alanna
  454. Felicity
  455. Joy
  456. Helena
  457. Makayla
  458. Amirah
  459. Maia
  460. Armani
  461. Alma
  462. Anahi
  463. Ari
  464. Bianca
  465. Scarlet
  466. Amiyah
  467. Dorothy
  468. Stephanie
  469. Fernanda
  470. Briana
  471. Alison
  472. Lorelai
  473. Renata
  474. Macie
  475. Makenna
  476. Imani
  477. Jimena
  478. Kate
  479. Liana
  480. Cameron
  481. Lyra
  482. Maddison
  483. Izabella
  484. Amanda
  485. Lorelei
  486. Dayana
  487. Gracelyn
  488. Opal
  489. Nadia
  490. Brinley
  491. Madelynn
  492. Calliope
  493. Paris
  494. Camryn
  495. Danielle
  496. Cassidy
  497. Cecelia
  498. Haisley
  499. Jordan
  500. Faye
  501. Marlee
  502. Bonnie
  503. Allie
  504. Edith
  505. Emmy
  506. Mae
  507. Kaliyah
  508. Oakleigh
  509. Meredith
  510. Carter
  511. Kamryn
  512. Ariah
  513. Maxine
  514. Heaven
  515. April
  516. Blaire
  517. Jennifer
  518. Leona
  519. Murphy
  520. Ivory
  521. Florence
  522. Lexi
  523. Angel
  524. Alondra
  525. Hanna
  526. Rhea
  527. Bristol
  528. Amalia
  529. Katie
  530. Monroe
  531. Emelia
  532. Maliyah
  533. Kora
  534. Ariya
  535. Mariam
  536. Lyric
  537. Makenzie
  538. Frankie
  539. Jacqueline
  540. Jazlyn
  541. Legacy
  542. Margo
  543. Clementine
  544. Maren
  545. Paislee
  546. Alejandra
  547. Sevyn
  548. Jolene
  549. Averie
  550. Briar
  551. Yaretzi
  552. Gabrielle
  553. Jessica
  554. Rylie
  555. Alia
  556. Zahra
  557. Emerie
  558. Lilian
  559. Arleth
  560. Virginia
  561. Avianna
  562. Royalty
  563. Azariah
  564. Kenzie
  565. Kyla
  566. Sierra
  567. Halo
  568. Holland
  569. Reyna
  570. Thalia
  571. Keira
  572. Capri
  573. Marina
  574. Noemi
  575. Amber
  576. Miranda
  577. Sariyah
  578. Rosalia
  579. Indie
  580. Oaklyn
  581. Anne
  582. Mara
  583. Lina
  584. Wrenlee
  585. Mina
  586. Louise
  587. Beatrice
  588. Jovie
  589. Ivanna
  590. Nalani
  591. Journi
  592. Marceline
  593. Ailani
  594. Myra
  595. Mavis
  596. Aliana
  597. Kinley
  598. Ainsley
  599. Jaylani
  600. Eve
  601. Iyla
  602. Leyla
  603. Alexa
  604. Arlet
  605. Lylah
  606. Charleigh
  607. Chaya
  608. Cleo
  609. Tiana
  610. Estella
  611. Nellie
  612. Winnie
  613. Yara
  614. Mikayla
  615. Dallas
  616. Sasha
  617. Scottie
  618. Hadassah
  619. Amani
  620. Ila
  621. Kaitlyn
  622. Ellianna
  623. Abby
  624. Skyler
  625. Amaia
  626. Freyja
  627. Romina
  628. Lennox
  629. Jenna
  630. Kennedi
  631. Kayleigh
  632. Melany
  633. Amoura
  634. Mckinley
  635. Angelica
  636. Keilani
  637. Michaela
  638. Zariyah
  639. Cassandra
  640. Noah
  641. Remy
  642. Nia
  643. Reina
  644. Milan
  645. Jazmin
  646. Davina
  647. Della
  648. Dylan
  649. Marie
  650. Galilea
  651. Violeta
  652. Jaliyah
  653. Jenesis
  654. Melina
  655. Isabela
  656. Priscilla
  657. Emberly
  658. Erin
  659. Aliza
  660. Eileen
  661. Shelby
  662. Kelsey
  663. Laney
  664. Siena
  665. Braelynn
  666. Analia
  667. Elliott
  668. Rosa
  669. Aleena
  670. Leslie
  671. Gloria
  672. Kataleya
  673. Martha
  674. Irene
  675. Clover
  676. Penny
  677. Ryan
  678. Kaeli
  679. Taytum
  680. Karsyn
  681. Kathryn
  682. Estrella
  683. Adrianna
  684. Flora
  685. Goldie
  686. Halle
  687. Haley
  688. Sloan
  689. Fallon
  690. Macy
  691. Vienna
  692. Janelle
  693. Elowyn
  694. Megan
  695. Azari
  696. Maci
  697. Aya
  698. Kyra
  699. Lillie
  700. Milena
  701. Birdie
  702. Liv
  703. Christina
  704. Novah
  705. Zelda
  706. Paula
  707. Julie
  708. Selene
  709. Khaleesi
  710. Chelsea
  711. Estelle
  712. Karla
  713. Chana
  714. Marigold
  715. Laurel
  716. Promise
  717. Rayna
  718. Alisson
  719. Bethany
  720. Jemma
  721. Yareli
  722. Adalee
  723. Andi
  724. Coraline
  725. Hana
  726. Kiana
  727. Madilynn
  728. Monica
  729. Charley
  730. Dior
  731. Arlette
  732. Lara
  733. Whitley
  734. Love
  735. Zaniyah
  736. Inaya
  737. Angie
  738. Elodie
  739. Nola
  740. Rivka
  741. Kendra
  742. Marilyn
  743. Aleah
  744. Emerald
  745. Persephone
  746. Addilyn
  747. Amayah
  748. Bridget
  749. Giana
  750. Johanna
  751. Kenna
  752. Milana
  753. Baylor
  754. Brynleigh
  755. Kensley
  756. Zaria
  757. Ellis
  758. Aviana
  759. Lacey
  760. Leilany
  761. Drew
  762. Ezra
  763. Lenora
  764. Loretta
  765. Adley
  766. Novalee
  767. Aila
  768. Karina
  769. Adhara
  770. Georgina
  771. Emmie
  772. Theodora
  773. Kelly
  774. Kylee
  775. Lottie
  776. Malaysia
  777. Paulina
  778. Lakelynn
  779. Dani
  780. Denver
  781. Dulce
  782. Jamie
  783. Sky
  784. Carly
  785. Kinslee
  786. Marisol
  787. Henley
  788. Jayleen
  789. Jream
  790. Cheyenne
  791. Maisy
  792. Noor
  793. Robin
  794. Savanna
  795. Ramona
  796. Aileen
  797. Kaiya
  798. Emberlynn
  799. Jessie
  800. Zayla
  801. Lea
  802. Samira
  803. Araceli
  804. Azaria
  805. Pearl
  806. Elyse
  807. Hunter
  808. Kori
  809. Louisa
  810. Kamari
  811. Nyomi
  812. Skyla
  813. Treasure
  814. Alexia
  815. Gwen
  816. Alena
  817. Tallulah
  818. Veda
  819. Mikaela
  820. Kya
  821. Scout
  822. Valery
  823. Adele
  824. Livia
  825. Naya
  826. Ocean
  827. Iliana
  828. Bellamy
  829. Celia
  830. Vada
  831. Zaylee
  832. Ashlyn
  833. Mercy
  834. Zendaya
  835. Berkley
  836. Marlowe
  837. Arely
  838. Aspyn
  839. Maddie
  840. Avani
  841. Belen
  842. Linda
  843. Luz
  844. Teresa
  845. Meilani
  846. Nala
  847. Malaya
  848. Amiri
  849. Anais
  850. Lisa
  851. Ivey
  852. Katelyn
  853. Dania
  854. Zoya
  855. Ailany
  856. Artemis
  857. Rayne
  858. Brittany
  859. Cielo
  860. Janiyah
  861. Kallie
  862. Yasmin
  863. Zora
  864. Aliya
  865. Billie
  866. Elia
  867. Khalani
  868. Rosalina
  869. Zhuri
  870. Ainara
  871. Alitzel
  872. Stormi
  873. Cynthia
  874. Elina
  875. Lilianna
  876. Zainab
  877. Barbara
  878. Ensley
  879. Miller
  880. Waverly
  881. Winona
  882. Jaycee
  883. Andie
  884. Kimber
  885. Marianna
  886. Keyla
  887. Baylee
  888. Emryn
  889. Giuliana
  890. Karter
  891. Liberty
  892. Sol
  893. Amelie
  894. Hadlee
  895. Harmoni
  896. Tiffany
  897. Chandler
  898. Elliot
  899. Lilyana
  900. Nori
  901. Salma
  902. Dalia
  903. Judith
  904. Madalyn
  905. Raquel
  906. Jolie
  907. Keily
  908. Magdalena
  909. Yamileth
  910. Bria
  911. Amaris
  912. Harlee
  913. August
  914. Ayleen
  915. Kimora
  916. Braelyn
  917. Kamiyah
  918. Indy
  919. Princess
  920. Ruthie
  921. Ashlynn
  922. Jazmine
  923. Laylani
  924. Marleigh
  925. Raina
  926. Roselyn
  927. Simone
  928. Anika
  929. Lakelyn
  930. Luella
  931. Nataly
  932. Giovanna
  933. Greta
  934. Solana
  935. Bailee
  936. Joelle
  937. Kara
  938. Etta
  939. Julissa
  940. Kai
  941. Avayah
  942. Nancy
  943. Alianna
  944. Ayra
  945. Sarahi
  946. Eleanora
  947. Kenia
  948. Emmeline
  949. Luisa
  950. Xyla
  951. Cadence
  952. Reya
  953. Blessing
  954. Elouise
  955. Emiliana
  956. Annika
  957. Lilia
  958. Mazie
  959. Saoirse
  960. Aura
  961. Aleyna
  962. Kassidy
  963. Carla
  964. Indigo
  965. Saanvi
  966. Tru
  967. Winifred
  968. Layne
  969. Malayah
  970. Dana
  971. Deborah
  972. Hayley
  973. Sapphire
  974. Seraphina
  975. Kahlani
  976. Nyra
  977. Quincy
  978. Soleil
  979. Allyson
  980. Paloma
  981. Whitney
  982. Laylah
  983. Violette
  984. Kairi
  985. Leanna
  986. Natasha
  987. Ainhoa
  988. Alaiya
  989. Esperanza
  990. Amyra
  991. Clare
  992. Neriah
  993. Araya
  994. Aadhya
  995. Elisabeth
  996. Sariah
  997. Shay
  998. Angelique
  999. Ayah
  1000. Aylani
What's in a Name?

Your given name can have a surprising influence on your personality, sometimes in ways you might not expect! Research suggests that the way people perceive your name can actually shape the way you see yourself and how you interact with others. For example, people with names that are associated with strength, like Victor or Valeria, may feel a subtle boost of confidence, while those with names linked to kindness or warmth, like Grace or Lily, might gravitate toward nurturing roles. Some psychologists even believe that we unconsciously live up to the expectations set by our names, a phenomenon called "nominative determinism." Of course, your name is just one factor in shaping who you are, but it can create an interesting backdrop for your personal journey and the way the world interacts with you! So, whether your name feels like it's in sync with your personality or not, it's fun to think about how it might play a role in the bigger picture.

