How to teach your kids how to hit a softball

Teaching a child how to bat a ball isn't easy. Besides learning how to hold the bat, watch the ball, and swing at the right moment, the child also needs self confidence. Learning to hit a softball takes patience and practice. Remember, baseball should be fun, so add large doses of praise and encouragement. [source: Teach Baseball Slowly and Patiently]

Are you ready to teach your kids how to hit a softball? Then let's begin.

Advertisement

Pick the right bat. Let your child lift the bat to chest level. If it's too difficult, try a lighter bat. Make sure your child always wears a batting helmet for protection. Start by using a batting tee. Set the height at waist level to help the child learn how to swing level. Start pitching after the child has mastered the batting tee. He will now have to learn how to hit a moving ball. Patiently explain how to focus on the ball and when to start the swing. You'll need a lot of patience and encouragement at this stage. Kneel about 5 feet (1.5 meters) away from the child and toss slow, easy pitches. Increase the distance to around 25 feet (7.6 meters) as the child's swing improves. Toss slow flat pitches so the ball comes in straight, rather than in an arc. Increase the distance gradually, until you're standing about 45 feet (13.7 meters) from the batter (this is approximately the distance used in Little League baseball ). Pitch the ball in a low arc, increasing the speed of the pitch as the child's batting improves.

[source: Teaching Kids to Hit a Baseball]

Again, patience is the keyword here. Children improve at their own pace, and rushing things can only lead to discouragement.