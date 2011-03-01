10 Things Your Daycare Doesn't Want You to Know

" " Surely your munchkin must be the favorite. Just look at her and -- isn't that what the daycare teacher says? Maybe it's just talk. Jupiterimages/Comstock/ Thinkstock

The feedback you get from daycare workers as you drop off or pick up your child may lead you to believe your little darling has a special place in their hearts. Unfortunately, were you to hear every glowing compliment they utter to other parents, you'd soon discover every child is a "favorite."

Truth is, those familiar faces at your child's daycare do play favorites -- just not at work. As any parent knows, as much as you love other people's children, there's just something about your own brood that gives them top billing. Every time.

So, when it comes to putting your own child in the care of someone else, enter the proposition with your eyes wide open. Appreciate the compliments daycare workers offer about your child, but be ready to accept not-so-good news, too. If your little darling is disruptive or has an occasional behavioral issue, the people on the front lines of his care will be the first ones to notice it -- and then let you know as well.