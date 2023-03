" " Ponijao lives in Namibia, and costars with Mari, Hatti and Bayar -- from Tokyo, San Francisco and Mongolia respectively -- in 2010's Babies. Focus Features

This French documentary from director Thomas Balm├Ęs tells the story of four babies from different regions of the world. All of the kids are cute, of course, and you can enjoy watching them just be babies, while at the same time comparing and contrasting the lives of Mari and Hattie, born in the wealthier locales of Tokyo and San Francisco, and their co-stars Ponijao and Bayar, who hail from Namibia and Mongolia. The movie is a great chance to spend some time with babies without having to clean up after them, as well explore how children grow up in different cultures.