10 Most Unique Celebrity Baby Names

As if being the child of a Hollywood celeb isn't hard enough, these kids have some of the strangest names we've ever heard.
As if being the child of a Hollywood celeb isn't hard enough, these kids have some of the strangest names we've ever heard.
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Hollywood is experiencing a baby boom. But the trend that seems to be even more popular than the baby bump is the unusual baby name. For reasons unknown, A-list celebrities are choosing names for their children that range from bizarre to just plain insulting. They've pulled inspiration from song lyrics, nature, food and even comic book heroes, so we certainly give these parents points for originality. Frank Zappa even confessed to naming his son after a nickname he had for his wife's odd-looking pinkie toe. Luckily, these celebrity babies have Hollywood and fame on their side, which may help them overcome even the strangest birth names. If all else fails, they can all go the way of David Duchovny and Téa Leoni's son, who insists on being called by his more normal middle name (more on that later).

Whether we agree or disagree with their baby's names, we certainly continue to be entertained by Hollywood celebs. So whose bundle of joy was the first to land on our list? Read on to find out.

Advertisement

Contents
  1. Blue Ivy
  2. Buddy Bear Maurice, Poppy Honey Rosie, Daisy Boo Pamela, Petal Blossom Rainbow Oliver
  3. Moxie CrimeFighter and Zolten Penn Jillette
  4. Kyd Miller Duchovny
  5. Pilot Inspektor Riesgraf-Lee
  6. Prince Michael, Paris and Blanket Jackson
  7. Sage Moonblood and Seargeoh Stallone
  8. Kal-el Coppola Cage
  9. Dweezil, Moon Unit, Diva Thin Muffin Pigeen and Ahmet Emuukha Rodan Zappa
  10. Jermajesty Jackson

10: Blue Ivy

Without a clever play on phonetics, Beyoncé and Jay-Z's little girl might have ended up with a name that sounded more like a perfume than a baby name -- "I'll take a bottle of the Blue Four, please." The couple has an admitted obsession with the number four, which is reportedly how they picked their daughter's middle name. Four in roman numerals is IV, which led the couple to the middle name Ivy. As for her first name, Blue, Jay-Z has a number of albums that feature the color in their titles. And Beyoncé's style seems to be inspired by the color as well. Ever since the birth of her first daughter, the singer has been spotted by tabloids sporting the vibrant color on many occasions.

Advertisement

9: Buddy Bear Maurice, Poppy Honey Rosie, Daisy Boo Pamela, Petal Blossom Rainbow Oliver

British chef Jamie Oliver and his wife Juliette have four children with cutesy names like Poppy Honey Rosie and Petal Blossom Rainbow.
British chef Jamie Oliver and his wife Juliette have four children with cutesy names like Poppy Honey Rosie and Petal Blossom Rainbow.
Neil Mockford/Getty Images

American celebrities aren't the only ones with unique baby names. British chef Jamie Oliver and his wife Juliette have four children. It seems at first they were inspired by flowers, naming their first three children -- all girls -- after botanicals. While middle names like Boo and Rainbow are a little odd, at least their first names are somewhat typical. But then their son came along, and they named him Buddy Bear. Now, the four children sound like they all stepped out of a magical land in a children's book. Oh, Jamie. We know your nickname, The Naked Chef, really took you places, but we're not sure your children will have the same luck.

Advertisement

8: Moxie CrimeFighter and Zolten Penn Jillette

Some celebrity children are given names with moxie. Others are given the name Moxie CrimeFighter. Celebrity-magician, Penn Jillette and his wife, Emily, have two children with quite interesting names. While Zolten Penn is certainly original -- and, let's be honest, sounds very old school magician -- Moxie CrimeFighter really takes the cake. Jillette said he and his wife liked the name Moxie because, while it was first the name of a soft drink, the word later came to mean "chutzpah," a Jewish word for spunk. Jillette claims to have picked the middle name so if his daughter ever finds herself in trouble with the law, she can try the excuse that her middle name is CrimeFighter. If she's likewise inspired by her first name, she might just have the chutzpah to make that excuse work.

Advertisement

7: Kyd Miller Duchovny

Apparently David Duchovny and Téa Leoni's son, Kyd, doesn't appreciate his name much and insists on going by his middle name, Miller.
Apparently David Duchovny and Téa Leoni's son, Kyd, doesn't appreciate his name much and insists on going by his middle name, Miller.
Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

Picking out a baby name can be hard, especially when so many of your celebrity peers are cherry-picking such bizarre names. Perhaps David Duchovny and Téa Leoni were taking a stand against the trend of unique celebrity baby names when they decided to name their son Kyd. While the spelling is unique, this baby name is ironically common. So common, in fact, that his parents don't even have to try very hard to remember it. "Hey, kid. I mean, Kyd." Whatever their reasoning, apparently Kyd does not appreciate the name and insists on going by his middle name, Miller.

Advertisement

6: Pilot Inspektor Riesgraf-Lee

Hopefully his adorable looks will help Pilot Inspektor Riesgraf-Lee, seen here with his dad, actor Jason Lee, get through the tough years of what we can only imagine he might endure with a name like that.
Hopefully his adorable looks will help Pilot Inspektor Riesgraf-Lee, seen here with his dad, actor Jason Lee, get through the tough years of what we can only imagine he might endure with a name like that.
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

"My Name is Earl" star, Jason Lee and "Leverage" star Beth Riesgraf named their son Pilot Inspektor. The couple took inspiration from a song by indie rockers, Grandaddy, titled "He's Simple, He's Dumb, He's The Pilot." Despite the seemingly negative and discouraging words in the title, the lyrics of the song are a bit more inspiring, ending on an up note with the advice, "don't give in." Perhaps the couple hoped the name they gave their son would help him be tough and not give in to the evils of Hollywood. The couple, however, gives no explanation for the middle name, Inspektor, or its odd spelling.

Advertisement

5: Prince Michael, Paris and Blanket Jackson

Michael Jackson seems to have wanted his children to have a better life in the spotlight than he did. Why else would he name his first-born, Prince Michael? When his daughter came along, he named her Paris. While it's not royalty, the name Paris still evokes the same amount of sparkle. And then, there was his third child, who became famous as an infant when his father dangled him out of a hotel window with a towel over his face. Although his youngest child's given name is Prince Michael II, we can only wonder if this dangerous stunt he pulled with the baby boy somehow inspired the name he goes by, Blanket.

Advertisement

4: Sage Moonblood and Seargeoh Stallone

OK. So Sage may not be such a bad name. But we're still trying to make sense of why Sly Stallone would give his first born a middle name like Moonblood.
OK. So Sage may not be such a bad name. But we're still trying to make sense of why Sly Stallone would give his first born a middle name like Moonblood.
E. Charbonneau/Getty Images

If you're Rocky's son, the bullies must stay away from you on the playground, right? We hope that's what Sylvester Stallone and his first wife were thinking when they named their two sons, Sage Moonblood and Seargeoh.

Sage isn't such a bad choice. It is, after all, a spice. And spices have long been used as baby names. Just look at classic names like Rosemary and Ginger. But, Moonblood? It sounds like something out of the "Twilight" series. Was Stallone just looking for an excuse to teach is son his well-known boxing skills? The younger son, Seargeoh made out a little better with a modern spelling of Sergio. Although the spelling is bewildering, at least it sounds like a typical Italian name.

Advertisement

3: Kal-el Coppola Cage

Talk about having a hard time living up to your parents' expectations! Nicolas Cage named his son, Kal-el, after none other than Superman. For those of you who are not comic book fanatics, Kal-el is the name Superman had on the planet Krypton before he was sent to Earth and given the better-known name, Clark Kent. Cage admits that his love of DC Comics inspired the name. And, as if Superman wasn't enough to live up to, Kal-el's middle name, Coppola, pays homage to Nicholas Cage's famous director-uncle, Francis Ford Coppola. With a name like that, Kal-el seems destined to follow in his father's movie-making footsteps.

Advertisement

2: Dweezil, Moon Unit, Diva Thin Muffin Pigeen and Ahmet Emuukha Rodan Zappa

Frank and Gail Zappa could be considered the pioneers of crazy celebrity baby names, having given their children the names Dweezil, Moon Unit and Diva back in the '60s.
Frank and Gail Zappa could be considered the pioneers of crazy celebrity baby names, having given their children the names Dweezil, Moon Unit and Diva back in the '60s.
Dan Tuffs/Getty Images

Children with names like Diva Thin Muffin Pigeen and Moon Unit could only belong to Frank and Gail Zappa. Who knew the unique baby name trend started in the '60s? What's even more bizarre than the name Moon Unit is when her father made news after offering the then-12-year-old birth control and her own flat. Needless to say, a unique birth name was just the beginning of the eccentricities when growing up with the Zappas as your parents. But these famous children didn't let their names get in the way of achievement. Moon Unit is a successful actress, and her siblings have had fruitful ventures in everything from music to children's literature.

Advertisement

1: Jermajesty Jackson

We're not sure what Jermaine Jackson was thinking when he chose the name Jermajesty for his fourth son.
We're not sure what Jermaine Jackson was thinking when he chose the name Jermajesty for his fourth son.
Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

Next to famous siblings, Michael and Janet, Jermaine is far from the center of attention in the Jackson family. Perhaps this is what inspired the star to name his fourth son, Jermajesty. With a royal name like that, it's hard to be overlooked. While his three other sons all boast names that begin with J, he seems to have saved his masterpiece for the fourth child. A mix of his own name and a title of nobility, Jermaine's son is well positioned to take his thrown next to his uncle, and possibly become the next king of pop. Only time will tell if this majestic name will inspire his career path.

Lots More Information

Related Articles

  • 10 Most Popular Baby Names of All Time
  • 5 Things to Know: Picking Baby Names
  • 10 Most Popular Girl's Names

  • "Beyonce's Hospital Room Like a 5-Star Hotel." TMZ. Jan. 12, 2012. (March 25, 2012) http://www.tmz.com/2012/01/12/beyonce-hospital-room-suite-blue-ivy/#.T2-OPHhH-Uw
  • Braun, Susan. "Top Ten Unusual Celebrity Baby Names." Yahoo Voices. May 19, 2010. (March 25, 2012) http://voices.yahoo.com/top-ten-unusual-celebrity-baby-names-6055196.html?cat=2
  • Chaney, Jen. "Weird celebrity baby names: How did this summer's famous newborns rank?" The Washington Post. Sept. 2, 2011. (March 25, 2012) http://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/celebritology/post/weird-celebrity-baby-names-how-did-this-summers-famous-newborns-rank/2011/09/01/gIQA5dZpwJ_blog.html
  • Cruz, Gilbert. "Top 10 Wacky Celebrity Baby Names." Time.com. May 9, 2011. (March 25, 2012) http://www.time.com/time/specials/packages/article/0,28804,2070329_2070340_2070330,00.html
  • "Dumb Celebrity Baby Names." Life.com. (March 25, 2012) http://xfinity.comcast.net/slideshow/entertainment-dumbcelebbabynames/
  • Fitzmaurice, Sheridan, and Clarke. "'The most beautiful girl in the world': Beyonce and Jay-Z welcome baby girl and name her Blue Ivy Carter." The Daily Mail. Jan. 9, 2012. (March 25, 2011) http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-2083766/Beyonc-baby-girl-Blue-Ivy-Carter-welcomed-Beyonc-Knowles-Jay-Z.html
  • Hechtkopf, Kevin. "Magic Baby: Moxie CrimeFighter." CBS News. Feb. 11, 2009. (March 25, 2012) http://www.cbsnews.com/2100-207_162-699675.html
  • "Jackson: Baby stunt was a 'mistake.'" BBC News. Nov. 20, 2002. (March 25, 2012) http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/entertainment/2494249.stm
  • Oldenburg, Ann. "Michel Jackson, 'Twlight' influence popular baby names." USA Today. Dec. 22, 2009. (March 25, 2012) http://content.usatoday.com/communities/entertainment/post/2009/12/michael-jackson-twilight-influence-popular-baby-names/1#.T3BO5nhH-Uw
  • "Unusual Celebrity Baby Names." Glamour Magazine. 2011. (March 25, 2012) http://www.glamourmagazine.co.uk/celebrity/celebrity-galleries/2010/03/11/unusual-celebrity-baby-names
  • "Whatever happened to baby Moon Unit Zappa?" The Independent. May 17, 2004. (March 25, 2012) http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/this-britain/whatever-happened-to-baby-moon-unit-zappa-6169727.html
Citation
Featured

Advertisement

Loading...