10 Most Unique Celebrity Baby Names

" " As if being the child of a Hollywood celeb isn't hard enough, these kids have some of the strangest names we've ever heard. Michael Buckner/ Getty Images

Hollywood is experiencing a baby boom. But the trend that seems to be even more popular than the baby bump is the unusual baby name. For reasons unknown, A-list celebrities are choosing names for their children that range from bizarre to just plain insulting. They've pulled inspiration from song lyrics, nature, food and even comic book heroes, so we certainly give these parents points for originality. Frank Zappa even confessed to naming his son after a nickname he had for his wife's odd-looking pinkie toe. Luckily, these celebrity babies have Hollywood and fame on their side, which may help them overcome even the strangest birth names. If all else fails, they can all go the way of David Duchovny and Téa Leoni's son, who insists on being called by his more normal middle name (more on that later).

Whether we agree or disagree with their baby's names, we certainly continue to be entertained by Hollywood celebs. So whose bundle of joy was the first to land on our list? Read on to find out.