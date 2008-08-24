10 Baby Care Tips

Congratulations! A baby is sure to light up any home, but knowing how best to accommodate your new son or daughter is key to a happy transition. Sure, your child is a little person, but don't expect Junior to pull up a beanbag and nosh on nachos with dad at all hours of the night. Not only will you need to put some thought into your child's feeding and sleeping routines, you've also got to make sure any siblings are ready to step up their game as well. And, oh yeah, did we mention the diapers? Well, hold on … there's more.

Advertisement