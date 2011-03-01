10 of the Worst Parenting Tips Ever

" " Parenting Image Gallery That child is too precious to rear with bad parenting advice. See more parenting pictures. Dana Hoff/ Getty Images

Every parent has received bad advice at one time or another. Be it child-rearing techniques that seem to stem from the Stone Age or poorly conceived tips from adults who've never actually raised children, most new moms and dads quickly learn the art of nodding politely then changing the subject.

But what about those so-bad-you-stop-what-you're-doing-and-call-your-relatives kind of parenting tips? We're talking about the kind of advice that's so ill-advised you remember and discuss it years later. Do people really still give infants alcohol? Do some parents actually believe that TVs make good babysitters? Yes, they do, which is why we thought it'd be a good idea to make a list of the most misguided parenting tips out there. We'll go over egregious offenders for every age level, and we'll even set the record straight on one controversial practice that's both dangerous and gaining popularity. (Hint: It involves slumbering with a pint-sized partner.)