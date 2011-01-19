IDK: Guide to Tween Slang

" " Observe the natives in their natural habitat. Jack Hollingsworth/ Thinkstock

If you think "groovy" is still a buzzword, you've got a lot of catching up to do. You might not know whether to LOL or say IDK, IDC or even OMG when you overhear your kid talking or see the crazily abbreviated text messages he's sending to friends.

But if you want to have any idea what he's actually saying, you need to get down with the lingo. Growing up in an age of texts and Tweets, tweens have a different way of communicating, which is why we're here to give you the 411 on their slang. Sure, a lot of it seems redonkulous, but so did "cool" back in the day.

Regardless of how you feel about tween slang, you're probably more concerned about deciphering it than complaining about how ridiculous it sounds. To help close the generation gap, we're going to examine some common abbreviations and acronyms to help you make sense of your kid's seemingly jumbled half-speech. We'll also bring you up to date on the current lingo so you'll know why "poppins" has nothing to do with popcorn and why your son's constant talk of birds isn't related to fowl.

