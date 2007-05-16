Free Baby Bootie Knitting Patterns

Free Baby Mary Jane Booties Knitting Pattern
These soft-and-silky booties are as cute as a classic pair of Mary Janes. Knit in the softest cashmere blend, they make a perfect foot covering for baby.
Size
0-6 months
Foot length: Approximately 3 inches (7.5cm)
Ankle: Approximately 4 inches (10cm) circumference with strap buttoned
What You'll Need
Yarn: Sport weight yarn, 137 yards [125m]
We used: Debbie Bliss Baby Cashmerino (55% merino wool, 33% microfiber, 12% cashmere; 137 yards [125 meters] per 50g skein): #605 (blue), #506 (yellow), #601 (pink), 1 skein per pair
Needles: US size 3 (3.25mm)
Notions: Stitch holder; tapestry needle; 2 small buttons, about 1/4-1/2" (6-1.3cm); sewing needle and thread to match yarn
Gauge
24 stitches and 52 rows=4" (10cm)
Making the Left Bootie
Cast on 31 stitches.
Row 1: Knit all stitches.
Row 2: Knit 1, make 1, knit 14, make 1, knit 1, make 1, knit 14, make 1, knit 1. (35 stitches)
Row 3: Knit.
Row 4: Knit 2, make 1, knit 14, make 1, knit 3, make 1, knit 14, make 1, knit 2. (39 stitches)
Row 5: Knit.
Row 6: Knit 3, make 1, knit 14, make 1, knit 5, make 1, knit 14, make 1, knit 3. (43 stitches)
Row 7: Knit.
Row 8: Knit 4, make 1, knit 14, make 1, knit 7, make 1, knit 14, make 1, knit 4. (47 stitches)
Rows 9-17: Knit all stitches.
Row 18: Knit 15, (work slip slip knit decrease) 4 times, knit 1, (knit 2 together) 4 times, knit 15. (39 stitches)
Row 19: Knit.
Row 20: Knit 9, beginning with next 2 stitches bind off 21 stitches, knit across remaining 9 stitches. (This includes 1 stitch already on right needle after the bind-off.)
Put first set of 9 stitches on holder.
Rows 21-23: Knit 9 stitches on needle.
Bind off all 9 stitches; cut yarn.
Rejoin yarn where you started binding off 21 stitches. Cast on 12 stitches using cable cast-on method.
Row 21: Knit across 12 new stitches and 9 from holder. (21 stitches total)
Row 22 (buttonhole row): Knit 18, knit 2 together, yarn over, knit 1. (21 stitches on needle)
Row 23: Knit.
Bind off all stitches.
Making the Right Bootie
Work same as for left bootie through row 20. Put first set of 9 stitches on holder.
Row 21: Knit 9 stitches on needle; turn work and cast on 12 stitches at end of row using cable cast-on method.
Row 22: Knit 21 stitches (beginning with the 12 new stitches).
Row 23 (buttonhole row): Knit 18, knit 2 together, yarn over, knit 1.
Row 24: Knit all 21 stitches.
Bind off all stitches on needle. Cut yarn leaving 40 (10cm) tail to weave in later. Rejoin yarn to stitches on holder.
Rows 21-23: Knit 9 stitches on needle.
Bind off all stitches.
Finishing
Fold bootie with wrong sides together, and using the invisible seam for garter stitch, sew together back of bootie.
Bottom edges: With wrong sides together, whipstitch cast-on edges together.
Buttons: On the outside of the bootie, opposite the strap side, attach button with sewing needle and matching thread (used doubled), stitching through the holes in the button (or over a button shank) several times. Weave sewing thread through several stitches to secure. (Note: Small buttons may pose a choking hazard, so be sure to stitch securely to bootie.)
Weave in all yarn ends to wrong side of work.
Contributing designer: Lucie Sinkler