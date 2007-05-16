Free Baby Bootie Knitting Patterns

" " Cute as can be, these hand-knit Mary Janes are also soft on baby's foot.

These soft-and-silky booties are as cute as a classic pair of Mary Janes. Knit in the softest cashmere blend, they make a perfect foot covering for baby.

Size

0-6 months

Foot length: Approximately 3 inches (7.5cm)

Ankle: Approximately 4 inches (10cm) circumference with strap buttoned

What You'll Need

Yarn: Sport weight yarn, 137 yards [125m]

We used: Debbie Bliss Baby Cashmerino (55% merino wool, 33% microfiber, 12% cashmere; 137 yards [125 meters] per 50g skein): #605 (blue), #506 (yellow), #601 (pink), 1 skein per pair

Needles: US size 3 (3.25mm)

Notions: Stitch holder; tapestry needle; 2 small buttons, about 1/4-1/2" (6-1.3cm); sewing needle and thread to match yarn

Gauge

24 stitches and 52 rows=4" (10cm)

Making the Left Bootie

Cast on 31 stitches.

Row 1: Knit all stitches.

Row 2: Knit 1, make 1, knit 14, make 1, knit 1, make 1, knit 14, make 1, knit 1. (35 stitches)

Row 3: Knit.

Row 4: Knit 2, make 1, knit 14, make 1, knit 3, make 1, knit 14, make 1, knit 2. (39 stitches)

Row 5: Knit.

Row 6: Knit 3, make 1, knit 14, make 1, knit 5, make 1, knit 14, make 1, knit 3. (43 stitches)

Row 7: Knit.

Row 8: Knit 4, make 1, knit 14, make 1, knit 7, make 1, knit 14, make 1, knit 4. (47 stitches)

Rows 9-17: Knit all stitches.

Row 18: Knit 15, (work slip slip knit decrease) 4 times, knit 1, (knit 2 together) 4 times, knit 15. (39 stitches)

Row 19: Knit.

Row 20: Knit 9, beginning with next 2 stitches bind off 21 stitches, knit across remaining 9 stitches. (This includes 1 stitch already on right needle after the bind-off.)

Put first set of 9 stitches on holder.

Rows 21-23: Knit 9 stitches on needle.

Bind off all 9 stitches; cut yarn.

Rejoin yarn where you started binding off 21 stitches. Cast on 12 stitches using cable cast-on method.

Row 21: Knit across 12 new stitches and 9 from holder. (21 stitches total)

Row 22 (buttonhole row): Knit 18, knit 2 together, yarn over, knit 1. (21 stitches on needle)

Row 23: Knit.

Bind off all stitches.

Making the Right Bootie

Work same as for left bootie through row 20. Put first set of 9 stitches on holder.

Row 21: Knit 9 stitches on needle; turn work and cast on 12 stitches at end of row using cable cast-on method.

Row 22: Knit 21 stitches (beginning with the 12 new stitches).

Row 23 (buttonhole row): Knit 18, knit 2 together, yarn over, knit 1.

Row 24: Knit all 21 stitches.

Bind off all stitches on needle. Cut yarn leaving 40 (10cm) tail to weave in later. Rejoin yarn to stitches on holder.

Rows 21-23: Knit 9 stitches on needle.

Bind off all stitches.

Finishing

Fold bootie with wrong sides together, and using the invisible seam for garter stitch, sew together back of bootie.

Bottom edges: With wrong sides together, whipstitch cast-on edges together.

Buttons: On the outside of the bootie, opposite the strap side, attach button with sewing needle and matching thread (used doubled), stitching through the holes in the button (or over a button shank) several times. Weave sewing thread through several stitches to secure. (Note: Small buttons may pose a choking hazard, so be sure to stitch securely to bootie.)

Weave in all yarn ends to wrong side of work.

Contributing designer: Lucie Sinkler