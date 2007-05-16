Free Baby Bootie Knitting Patterns

" " Adorable booties for adorable babies.

These snuggly booties are knitted in one piece -- so they're as easy to make as they are adorable! They make a great gift for a new baby, and they're a terrific first project for a beginning knitter.

Techniques

Binding off -- BO

Casting on -- CO

Knit 2 stitches together -- k2tog

Mattress stitch

Simple cast-on

Weaving in yarn tails

Size

About 3 to 6 months, or best fit. Finished foot length: 41/2 inches (11.5cm)

Gauge

24 stitches/48 rows=4" (10cm) in garter stitch

What You'll Need

Yarn: 100 yards medium-weight wool yarn (about 110 yards/50g)

We used: Jo Sharp Handknitting Yarn (100% wool) #309 cherry, 1 ball

Needles: US size 5 (3.75mm)

Notions: Tapestry needle; 1 yard (1m) ribbon to match (for ties)

Note: Use simple cast-on method to make increases.

Make the Booties

Cast on 46 stitches.

Rows 1 and 2: Knit.

Row 3: Knit 22, increase 1, knit 2, increase 1, knit 22. (48 stitches)

Row 4 Knit.

Row 5: Knit 22, increase 1, knit 4, increase 1, knit 22. (50 stitches)

Row 6: Knit.

Row 7: Knit 22, increase 1, knit 6, increase 1, knit 22. (52 stitches)

Row 8: Knit.

Row 9: Knit 22, increase 1, knit 8, increase 1, knit 22. (54 stitches)

Rows 10-12: Knit.

Row 13: Knit 22, increase 1, knit 10, increase 1, knit 22. (56 stitches)

Rows 14-16: Knit.

Row 17: Knit 22, increase 1, knit 12, increase 1, knit 22. (58 stitches)

Rows 18-30: Knit.

Row 31: Knit 14, increase 1, knit 10, increase 1, knit 10, increase 1, knit 10, increase 1, knit 14. (62 stitches)

Row 32: Knit.

Row 33: Bind off 13 stitches, knit to end of row. (49 stitches)

Row 34: Bind off 13 stitches, knit to end of row. (36 stitches)

Rows 35-46: Knit.

Row 47: Knit 2, knit 2 together, [knit 4, knit 2 together] 5 times, knit 2. (30 stitches)

Row 48: Knit.

Row 49: Knit 1, knit 2 together, [knit 3, knit 2 together] 5 times, knit 2. (24 stitches)

Row 50: Knit.

Row 51: Knit 1, knit 2 together, [knit 2, knit 2 together] 5 times, knit 1. (18 stitches)

Row 52: Knit.

Row 53: Knit 2 together to end of row. (9 stitches)

Finishing

Cut yarn about 18" (46cm) from end of work. Thread yarn tail on tapestry needle and insert through remaining 9 stitches. Pull yarn firmly, closing toe stitches together. With same yarn and needle, seam instep edges together from toe to beginning of bind-off. Don't seam bind-off edges.

Insert needle and thread to wrong side of work, and weave through several stitches to secure. Cut another 18" (46cm) of yarn from main ball; thread on tapestry needle. Fold bootie in half, and with right sides facing, sew back seam together using mattress stitch. Thread all yarn ends to wrong side of work, and weave through several stitches to secure.

Repeat all steps for second bootie.

Ties: Cut 1 yard (39.5cm) ribbon into 2 equal lengths. Thread 1 piece on tapestry needle; weave through stitches around ankle of bootie. Tie ends into a bow in front. Repeat for second bootie.

