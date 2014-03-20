Wedding Diet & Exercise Plans
Does looking great for the wedding require a lot of hassle and self-deprivation? Not necessarily. Learn how to look great with these wedding diet and exercise plans.
Something about living with a new husband seems to bring on the "married 15" -- an extra 15 pounds (6.8 kilograms) of weight gain. Maybe it's cooking those larger meals for two or slacking off on exercising in favor of spending time together. We've got some strategies to help you avoid this.
The wedding day is coming up fast and you still have 10 pounds to lose to fit into your dress. Could a diet featuring meal replacement shakes be the answer? You might be surprised.
You want to be the picture of health on your wedding day. That means glowing skin, plenty of energy and a slim figure. Deprivation diets aren't the way to achieve that. Start eating healthfully now, and you'll feel as fabulous as you look!
By Alia Hoyt