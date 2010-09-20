5 Wedding Dress Silhouettes and Fabrics for Plus-size Brides

The plus-size fashion industry is all about hiding and disguising certain features, but there's no reason why you have to fall victim to that mentality. Choosing a wedding dress that shows off some wicked curves can be much better than trying to de-emphasize larger hips or breasts. Sheaths, which fit tightly against the body all the way from neckline to hem, can look fabulous on a plus-size bride (especially with the right body-shaping underwear). We're talking about the dresses Christina Hendricks wears on "Mad Men" -- unapologetically form-fitting and powerfully sexy.

In this case, thicker fabrics like blended silk are better than lightweight ones, since sheath dresses are fitted to the contours of the body with seams rather than elastic.