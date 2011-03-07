10 Colors Your Bridesmaids Don't Want to Wear

" " Image Gallery: Bridesmaid Dresses Shimmery nude satin? You might as well be naked! Get inspired with pictures of bridesmaid dresses. Creatas Images/ Thinkstock

For the most part, bridesmaid dresses have come a long way since the 1980s, when they were sucked into a fashion vortex that encouraged giant satin bows and puffy sleeves. Even though many brides make an effort to be enlightened dress shoppers, it's exceptionally difficult to pick out one dress in a color and style that will suit a variety of body frames, skin tones and financial limitations. Beautifully hued dresses line the racks of bridal boutiques, but it's still way too common for bridesmaids to wind up in a gown that might've been lovely -- if it not for the hideously unflattering color the bride selected.

If you're lucky, your bridesmaids are the type to grin and bear it, while complaining quietly behind your back. So, it falls on my shoulders to beg you to take special care when selecting a color for your girls' gowns. Trust me, your friendships will thrive and you'll get a much better wedding gift if you manage to be one of the approximately four brides in history who avoid criticism for their bridesmaid dress selection. Keep reading for a list of colors you should only consider if you really want to end up with sullen faces and recycled gifts.