How much does it cost to be a bridesmaid?
Even if you're never a bride yourself, you can absolutely count on being a bridesmaid. These days, that role can be expensive. We'll try to prepare you and your purse.

By Chris Obenschain

10 Things You Should Never, Ever Wear to a Wedding
Everyone will be looking at the bride on her wedding day, but don't think your fashion faux pas will go unnoticed. Unless you're attending a hip, non-traditional wedding, you probably want to avoid nuptial notoriety!

By Chris Obenschain

A Well-groomed Groom
Manscaping before matrimony? Yes, please! Who wants to pucker up to a groom with prickly whiskers? Get your groom's grooming under control, and he'll look more handsome than ever in wedding photos. And he might even enjoy the pampering!

By Alia Hoyt

Dapper Dads: Dressing the Fathers of the Bride and Groom
Dad, this is a proud day for you. You're giving away your daughter, or you're watching your son start his own family. Obviously, your usual dad duds won't cut it. We'll bring you up to speed on wedding attire so you can make a civilized statement at the big event!

By Chris Obenschain

Is black tie ever really optional?
A wedding invitation just arrived in the mail with that dreaded bit of cursive at the bottom: "Black tie optional." Obviously, this is going to be a formal affair. Should you dress your guy in his best suit, or does he need to sport a tux?

By Alia Hoyt

10 Colors Your Bridesmaids Don't Want to Wear
Retailers who specialize in bridesmaid dresses can make almost anything sound exotic. Burnished garnet means dark red. Blushing hyacinth is just pale purple. And though it seems fun, South Beach citron might be your worst nightmare.

By Alia Hoyt

The Bride's Ultimate Guide to Choosing Bridesmaid Dresses
Your bridesmaids are the special people who'll be standing by you, both literally and figuratively. So, how do you ensure they won't upstage you or look laughable on the big day? We'll help you navigate the tricky waters of choosing bridesmaid dresses.

By Sara Elliott