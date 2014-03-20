Bridesmaid Dresses
The bride has the final say, of course, but it's good to read up on the do's and don'ts of choosing the right bridesmaid dresses. Get started with these articles.
Makeup Guide for the Mature Bride
Beauty Boot Camp for Bridesmaids
Should you shave your eyebrows before your wedding?
How can I avoid post-wedding weight gain?
Can meal replacement shakes help me achieve my wedding weight-loss goal?
10 Slimming Snacks and Meals for Your Wedding Diet
Why do brides wear white?
5 Wedding Dress Silhouettes and Fabrics for Plus-size Brides
Shopping with Sarah: Your Perfect Plus-size Gown
Even if you're never a bride yourself, you can absolutely count on being a bridesmaid. These days, that role can be expensive. We'll try to prepare you and your purse.
Everyone will be looking at the bride on her wedding day, but don't think your fashion faux pas will go unnoticed. Unless you're attending a hip, non-traditional wedding, you probably want to avoid nuptial notoriety!
Manscaping before matrimony? Yes, please! Who wants to pucker up to a groom with prickly whiskers? Get your groom's grooming under control, and he'll look more handsome than ever in wedding photos. And he might even enjoy the pampering!
By Alia Hoyt
Dad, this is a proud day for you. You're giving away your daughter, or you're watching your son start his own family. Obviously, your usual dad duds won't cut it. We'll bring you up to speed on wedding attire so you can make a civilized statement at the big event!
A wedding invitation just arrived in the mail with that dreaded bit of cursive at the bottom: "Black tie optional." Obviously, this is going to be a formal affair. Should you dress your guy in his best suit, or does he need to sport a tux?
By Alia Hoyt
Retailers who specialize in bridesmaid dresses can make almost anything sound exotic. Burnished garnet means dark red. Blushing hyacinth is just pale purple. And though it seems fun, South Beach citron might be your worst nightmare.
By Alia Hoyt
Your bridesmaids are the special people who'll be standing by you, both literally and figuratively. So, how do you ensure they won't upstage you or look laughable on the big day? We'll help you navigate the tricky waters of choosing bridesmaid dresses.
By Sara Elliott