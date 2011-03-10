How can I avoid post-wedding weight gain?

" " Something about living with a new husband seems to bring on the "married 15" -- an extra 15 pounds of weight gain. How to avoid this? Creatas Images/ Thinkstock

During the months leading up to "I do," you became an exercise and nutrition devotee so you could look svelte in your wedding gown. But now that you're married, this pre-nuptial boot camp has given way to cozy evenings on the couch -- and you're blossoming into a Rubenesque version of your waifish self.

Turns out, you're not alone. Studies show married women are more than twice as likely to gain weight than their single counterparts who live alone. So, before you resign yourself to going up a dress size (or two), remember your previous triumphs over weight gain -- like the freshman 15 you avoided or overcame during college, for instance.

Whatever the reason for your weight creep, it probably first reared its pudgy head on your honeymoon. The good news is that all the pre-wedding miles you logged on the treadmill -- and all the dumbbells you hefted at the gym -- will certainly pay off now. That's because muscle (even when it's at rest) burns more calories than fat. So with a few minor adjustments, you can kick-start your newlywed weight maintenance.