Wedding Dresses
There's a wedding dress for every bride -- in fact, maybe too many choices! Discover the perfect gown with some help from these articles.
How much does it cost to be a bridesmaid?
10 Things You Should Never, Ever Wear to a Wedding
A Well-groomed Groom
Makeup Guide for the Mature Bride
Beauty Boot Camp for Bridesmaids
Should you shave your eyebrows before your wedding?
How can I avoid post-wedding weight gain?
Can meal replacement shakes help me achieve my wedding weight-loss goal?
10 Slimming Snacks and Meals for Your Wedding Diet
Learn More
As the song says, "Here comes the bride, all dressed in white." But why? Sure, there's a tradition attached to it as with so many other wedding customs. Sometimes, however, traditions were made to be broken.
By Jeff Harder
When you have a full figure, finding the right pair of jeans can be stressful. And shopping for a wedding gown? Ladies, you don't need nerves of steel -- you just need tips from an expert. That's where Sarah Velasquez comes in!
A-line gowns look great on curvy women, but this silhouette isn't the final word in fashion for plus-size brides. We've picked five popular styles and recommended figure-flattering fabrics, too.
Advertisement
A dress that's gorgeous on the hanger won't look nearly as beautiful on your body if it doesn't fit perfectly. That's where alterations come in. Kleinfeld fashion director Randy Fenoli offers this crash course in wedding gown alterations.
By TLC
Shopping for a wedding dress should be fun, not confusing. But let's be honest, there's an entire lexicon of terms for specialty fabrics, gown shapes and embellishments. Never fear, we have a handy reference guide for all your gown-related queries.
By Sara Elliott
No way will anything but Vera Wang do! For brides who demand the best, it's a designer gown or nothing at all. But to rationalize spending tens of thousands of dollars, you'll have to convince yourself the dress is worth it ... and is it?
By Bambi Turner
Your fiancé won't be too happy if you spend the entire wedding budget on a designer dress! You can find a gorgeous gown for a bargain basement price -- you just need a few tips to get you started. That's where we come in.
Advertisement
It's beautiful, elaborate and -- let's be honest -- unwieldy. So why not ditch that wedding dress after the "I-dos" and slip into something more comfortable and fun? Here's our case for the reception dress.
By Sara Elliott