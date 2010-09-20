Shopping with Sarah: Your Perfect Plus-size Gown

Sarah Velasquez is one of our favorite consultants from "Say Yes to the Dress." She's approachable and laid-back enough to make brides feel at home in the Kleinfeld Bridal salon, but she's also savvy enough to get the job done right!
One quality that makes Sarah such a professional is that she doesn't bat an eye when dressing brides who have fuller figures. It's fair to say that the bridal fashion industry doesn't exactly cater to plus-size women, but an expert like Sarah can help brides find the right silhouette and fabric for their unique shapes.
If you've ever dreamed of working with Sarah to find your perfect gown, look no further than our list of tips for dress shopping! We're bringing the Kleinfeld experience directly to you with Sarah's tried-and-true advice. Up first, Sarah demystifies the term "plus size."