Meal replacement shakes are a great way to lose some pounds before your wedding.

Can meal replacement shakes help me achieve my wedding weight-loss goal?

In a word: Yes! Meal replacement shakes offer a way to drink yourself thin, just in time for your wedding day.

These nutritionally packed formulas come in two forms: powdered or ready to drink. You can buy meal replacement shakes over the counter or purchase them as part of a physician-supervised weight-loss program. Most shakes contain about 200 calories per serving, but some have as few as 120 calories.

Unless you're following a physician-monitored mandate, you won't replace every meal with a shake. Instead, you'll drink a meal replacement two or three times throughout the day to replace two of your three main meals. Within just a few days, you'll begin to see weight-loss results. Most people lose 3 to 5 pounds a week.

A meal replacement shake diet is incredibly convenient, whether you're at home, at work or on the road. We can't think of a better diet that requires less cooking or meal prep!