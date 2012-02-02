Why do brides wear white?

Queen Victoria. "Godey's Lady's Book." Developments in textiles. America's post-war prosperity. It's safe to say brides-to-be think of exactly none of these things while shopping for a white wedding dress. (Champagne toasts, fabulous honeymoons and mountains of wedding presents, you bet.)
But if you think the white wedding dress has been around since time immemorial, think again. It's a relatively new standard -- less than 200 years old -- that stems from a bouquet of symbolism, economics, cultural mores, myth -- and yes, fashion.
Advertisement
Read on to find out how the white wedding dress became a 19th-century status symbol.