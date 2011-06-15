10 Questions Kids Might Ask Their Parents About Smoking

" " When you talk to your kids about smoking, it's important to make sure you know the facts first. Comstock/ Thinkstock

Every parent knows what it's like to talk to their child and wonder if what they're saying is falling on deaf ears -- especially if the child in question is a teenager. But surveys have actually shown that kids (even teenagers) do think about their parents' ideas and advice when they're making tough decisions like whether to start smoking [source: National Health Information Center]. For example, kids who live in homes with strict no smoking rules are less likely than their peers to start smoking [source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention].

When you talk to your kids about smoking, it's important to make sure you know the facts first. Make sure you're completely honest when you answer questions. Kids can usually tell if you're trying to hide the truth. If they catch you in a fib, they might have a hard time believing the rest of what you say [source: CDC]. And, as easy as it is for kids to find out the truth from sources like the Internet, you'll have a difficult time getting away with stretching the truth about smoking. So, be honest and upfront and open to answering any questions your kids might have. Read on for 10 questions your kids might ask about smoking and the facts you'll need to answer them truthfully.