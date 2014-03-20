Family Activities

Gather 'round the dinner table, the TV or the barbeque -- it's time for family fun night!
Every kid dreams of having the ultimate play fort. Here are 10 you can build for your child to make those dreams come true.
By Bambi Turner
Keep the kids busy on rainy days, long car trips, or at the park with these easy scavenger hunt ideas.
Keep the whole family entertained with these go-anywhere games (no boards required).
Advertisement
It's every parent's nightmare -- your child wanders off from you during a camping trip and can't be found. Do you know how to prepare for a camping emergency?
Volunteering is an excellent way to give back to the community and help others less fortunate than you. Learn about some of the best ways to make volunteering a family affair, from tiny tykes on up, by reading this article.
By Alia Hoyt
Parents want to instill character and compassion in their children, but how can they teach kids such values when they're so busy themselves? Here are 10 simple volunteer acts that will help make them better people.
By Dave Roos
You'd like to teach your kids evolution, but don't know how to explain survival of the fittest. Learn about how to explain survival of the fittest in this article.
Advertisement
If you'd love to look for hidden treasure, you may want to learn how to get started in geocaching. Learn about how to get started in geocaching in this article.
They're called "helicopter parents," and their hovering behavior does more harm than good for a child. How do you prevent yourself from falling into this trap?
By Debra Ronca
Maybe you'd prefer your tween to clean his or her bedroom or pick up a wholesome hobby like knitting or reading. But what does your tween really want to do after a long day at school?
By Debra Ronca
Tweens can be a finicky bunch. Your tween doesn't like sitting still in class, but all she wants to do after school is veg out in front of the TV. Inspire your tween to get out there and make the most of her day with these 10 after school activities.
By Echo Surina
Advertisement
Tutoring doesn't have to be a total bore. If you choose the right instructor and emphasize the positive benefits of tutoring, your kids will look forward to after-school tutoring appointments.
There's more to life than television and video games. Extracurricular activities for tweens promote learning, offer new social opportunities, and help kids understand how the things they learn in school work in the real world.
Know what your kids are doing after school? If there's no supervision and you're worried they'll be tempted by sex, drugs and junk food, get your youngster into a good after-school program. We've got 10 great ideas sure to pique their interest.
If your kids spend most of their time in front of the TV after school, then they aren't making the most of their time. What should they do instead?
By Debra Ronca
Advertisement
Gone are the days when kids came home from school and played unsupervised until dinner. How can you develop an after school schedule for your kids that enriches their lives?
By Debra Ronca
If you have a tween in the house between the hours of 3 p.m. and 6, you might be awfully tired of the phrase "I'm bored." So how can you keep your tween busy and maybe even bringing in a little pin money?
By Julia Layton
All of the fun with none of the hassle -- that's what backyard camping can offer. But where do you begin?
If you've ever heard "Are we there yet?" for the 2,000th time on a road trip, or heard your toddler's blood-curdling scream right as the pilot dims the overhead lights, you know traveling with kids is hard. How can you keep them quiet?
By Julia Layton
Advertisement
Having your child flip out on the beach, at the museum, or, horrors, on the airplane, can be absolutely mortifying. But no matter how bad it seems, the fit won't go on forever. How can you calm your child down as quickly as possible?
By Julia Layton
So, you've planned for a big family camping trip, and the weekend is finally here. But what if the big day comes and the weather won't cooperate? Just because it's raining outside doesn't mean you have to skip camping -- you can always set up your tent indoors.
Whether an alternative to proper camping or just another way to have a sleepover, backyard camping can be a fun summertime activity. What do you need to make your at-home campout a success?
By Lance Looper
Lots of families take a weekend break with a trip out to the park or zoo. But with a little preparation, you can have a similar experience in your own backyard. Get ready for a wild trek through home territory.
By Sarah Dowdey
Advertisement
If you're a parent looking for a few ways to break up the monotony of a long road trip with the kids, then look no further. We have a few ways to keep your little back-seat occupants entertained.
Have you ever rifled through your purse to find an aspirin, a spare button or a breath mint? Do you remember how long it took? Designer Kate Pruitt took an Altoids tin and created a cleverly handy solution to that problem.
By Josh Clark