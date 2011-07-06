How to Explain Survival of the Fittest

Give examples There are many examples in nature that can be excellent displays of survival of the fittest. The crocodile -- an animal that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs -- is an animal that has been able to survive because of its advantages. Find a picture of a dinosaur and discuss with your children what traits they think helped the crocodile survive, while others species, including dinosaurs, became extinct. Remind them to consider the crocodile's physical features, diet and habitat [source: National Geographic].