10 Things Tweens Actually *Like* To Do After School

Kids between the ages of 8 and 12 are a special lot. They aren't little children anymore, but they aren't exactly teenagers. Their smack-in-between status has earned them the "tween" moniker.
This is a time in life when young people really begin to carve out their identities and explore their world, seeing what experiences, hobbies and people excite them. So, how do they start coming into their own? Well, it has a lot to do with how they choose to spend their time after school. Activities after school are an important part of being a tween. We'll count down 10 popular pastimes they actually dig.
