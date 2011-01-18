10 Things Tweens Actually *Want* to Do After School

" " Tweens love battling their friends at video games. Ableimages/Digital Vision/ Thinkstock

So, your "five years away from teddy bears, five years away from college" tween is developing a sense of identity and independence, eh? Unfortunately, the hours after school can be pretty precarious. Your tween is less likely to be supervised and more likely to be exposed to something unpleasant -- like drinking, drug abuse or even criminal activity.

Keeping your tween involved in after school programs, however -- whether they're highly or loosely structured -- will help reduce risky behaviors and can enrich his or her life.

Let's take a look at some of the things tweens actually want to do after school -- or at least will do without so much whining!