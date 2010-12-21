After-school Fun: Making the Most of Your Kid's Time

" " How about reading a book after school? Derek E. Rothchild/ Getty Images

Even though they go to school all day, many kids have a lot of free time. The Afterschool Alliance reported in 2009 that more than 15 million school-age children are on their own once school lets out.

If you're a parent, you might wonder about the best ways for your children to spend those hours between school and dinnertime or bedtime. Do you load them up with activities? Do you leave them to their own devices (maybe not the best idea)? Should you be involved with them during every free moment?

Obviously the answer lies somewhere in between. Today's kids have tons of after-school activities to choose from -- community programs or school-sanctioned activities. And if those aren't available to you, there are many things you can do with your child at home. The most important thing, after all, is making sure your child is always engaged, learning and having fun.

Read on to find out some ways to make the most of your kid's time.