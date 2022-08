Trying to put those leftover plastic Easter eggs to good use? Try this number puzzle scavenger hunt. Use a marker to write a number on the top half of each egg and put the same number of dots on the bottom half. Then either hide all the halves separately and have your kids match them after they find them, or hide just the halves with the dots and have the kids use the halves with the numbers to figure out what they’re looking for. If your kids are too old for numbers practice, take a favorite puzzle and put one piece in each egg so that after they’ve found all the pieces, they can put the puzzle together.

