55 Silly Jokes for Kids to Tell

By: Mack Hayden  |  Jul 12, 2024
Kids' jokes may sometimes seem cheesy to grown-ups, but the best jokes give everyone a good chuckle. FatCamera / Getty Images

Who doesn’t love a good laugh, especially when it’s shared with friends and family? Jokes for kids are not just a source of entertainment; they help children develop language skills, social connections and a sense of humor.

Learning to tell jokes is a life skill that can help kids express themselves and deal with tension and conflict. They're also a great way to learn about wordplay. Puns can help kids learn new words, recognize the right context for them and laugh at their willful misuse.

Humor can also be a great way to release tension and help kids deal with delicate subject matter. Comedy can become a way of expressing their own point of view without ruffling feathers. Not to mention, by making your children laugh with jokes like these, you also help them learn it's always possible to find the funny side of life without being mean or punching down.

Contents
  1. 15 Animal Jokes for Kids
  2. 5 Sports Jokes for Kids
  3. 8 Food Jokes for Kids
  4. 7 Classic Jokes and Riddles for Kids
  5. 8 Seasonal and Holiday Jokes for Kids
  6. 3 School Jokes for Kids
  7. Tech Jokes for Kids
  8. 4 More Funny Jokes

15 Animal Jokes for Kids

  1. Why did the pony sing so loud? Because it wanted to be a little horse!
  2. What do you call a rabbit with fleas? Bugs Bunny.
  3. Why do polar bears get lost? Sometimes they lose their bear-ings.
  4. What's smarter than a talking parrot? A spelling bee!
  5. Why did the frog celebrate its birthday at the pond? Because it wanted to have a hoppy birthday!
  6. What do you call a bear with no teeth? A gummy bear!
  7. Why don’t seagulls fly over the bay? Because then they’d be bagels!
  8. What do you call a pig that does karate? A pork chop.
  9. What’s a snake’s favorite subject? Hiss-tory!
  10. Why was the cat always the teacher's pet? Because it got purr-fect grades!
  11. What did the spider's bride wear to the wedding? A webbing dress!
  12. Why do cows have hooves instead of feet? Because they lactose!
  13. What do you get when you cross a fish and an elephant? Swimming trunks.
  14. What did the buffalo say when his son left? Bison!
  15. What do you call a dinosaur that’s sleeping? A dino-snore!

5 Sports Jokes for Kids

  1. Why did the baseball go to the doctor? It was feeling a little off-base!
  2. What did the baseball say to the bat? You’re always hitting me up for something.
  3. Why did the kid bring a step stool to the baseball game? He wanted to elevate his game.
  4. What do golfers wear on a rainy day? Their rain pants!
  5. Why did the kid bring a ladder to the soccer match? Because she wanted to score a higher goal.

8 Food Jokes for Kids

  1. What did one strawberry say to the other strawberry? If you weren’t so fresh, we wouldn’t be in this jam.
  2. Why did the tomato blush? Because it saw the salad dressing.
  3. What do you call a cheese that’s not yours? Nacho cheese!
  4. Where does ice cream go before church? Sundae School.
  5. What do you call a fake noodle? An impasta!
  6. Why did the cantaloupe jump into the lake? Because it wanted to be a watermelon!
  7. Why did the turkey join the band? Because it had the drumsticks.
  8. Why did the mushroom go to all the parties? Because he was a fungi.

7 Classic Jokes and Riddles for Kids

  1. Knock, knock! Who’s there? The interrupting cow. The interrupting… MOOOOOOO!
  2. What can fall but never gets hurt? Rain.
  3. Why don’t scientists trust atoms? Because they make up everything!
  4. What did the left eye say to the right? Between you and me, something smells.
  5. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Lettuce. Lettuce who? Lettuce in, it’s cold outside!
  6. How do you make a tissue dance? You put a little boogie in it!
  7. What’s brown and sticky? A stick!

8 Seasonal and Holiday Jokes for Kids

  1. What do you call a pumpkin patch? A gourd time!
  2. Why did the polar bear go to the party? Because it was a cool event!
  3. Why are ghosts bad at lying? Because they're too transparent.
  4. How does a snowman get around? By riding an icicle.
  5. What do you get when you cross a snowman and a vampire? Frostbite!
  6. Why didn't the skeleton have a mobile phone? It had nobody to talk to.
  7. What do you call a snowman with a six-pack? An abdominal snowman.
  8. Why did the elf go to school? To improve his elf-abet.

3 School Jokes for Kids

  1. Why did the teacher wear sunglasses? Because her students were so bright!
  2. Why did the student eat his homework? Because his teacher told him it was a piece of cake.
  3. Why was the math book sad? Because it had too many problems!

5. Tech Jokes for Kids

  1. Why did the computer go to the doctor? Because it had a virus.
  2. Why was the computer cold? It left Windows open.
  3. Why did the scarecrow win an award? Because he was outstanding in his field!
  4. Why did the smartphone need glasses? Because it lost all its contacts.
  5. Why did the computer feel sick to its stomach? It ate too many many computer chips!

4 More Funny Jokes

  1. Why did the bicycle fall over? Because it was two-tired!
  2. What’s orange and sounds like a parrot? A carrot!
  3. What do you call a boomerang that won’t come back? A stick.
  4. How do you throw a space party? You planet!

