55 Silly Jokes for Kids to Tell

Kids' jokes may sometimes seem cheesy to grown-ups, but the best jokes give everyone a good chuckle.

Who doesn’t love a good laugh, especially when it’s shared with friends and family? Jokes for kids are not just a source of entertainment; they help children develop language skills, social connections and a sense of humor.

Learning to tell jokes is a life skill that can help kids express themselves and deal with tension and conflict. They're also a great way to learn about wordplay. Puns can help kids learn new words, recognize the right context for them and laugh at their willful misuse.

Humor can also be a great way to release tension and help kids deal with delicate subject matter. Comedy can become a way of expressing their own point of view without ruffling feathers. Not to mention, by making your children laugh with jokes like these, you also help them learn it's always possible to find the funny side of life without being mean or punching down.