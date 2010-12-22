10 Great After-school Activities for Tweens

" " Image Gallery: Parenting After school activities that interest your tween will help in his or her development. See more pictures of parenting. iStockphoto.com /Joshua Hodge Photography

By the time kids reach the upper elementary or middle school years, they're ready to take on more responsibility and expand their worlds beyond the home and school. Extracurricular activities give tweens something to look forward to. They also promote learning, offer new social opportunities and help kids understand how the things they learn in school work in the real world.

Because they're still exploring their own identities, tweens can have a multitude of interests. One or two meaningful after school activities each week allow them to develop targeted interests without overwhelming either of you with scheduling woes.

Check out our recommendations for 10 different great after school activities on the next pages.