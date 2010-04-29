10 Ways to Entertain Kids on a Road Trip

" " Image Gallery: Parenting Cecilia Percivaldi with her son Agustin, next the family's 1981 Ford Falcon at Ford Motor Co.'s headquarters in Dearborn, Mich. The Percivaldi family drove almost 10,000 miles through 11 countries, from Argentina to Dearborn. The trip took 47 days. See more parenting pictures. AP Photo /Paul Sancya

Kids are the original outside-the-box thinkers.

Just try stopping them from exploring, experimenting, testing the rules or asking questions. Any good book of parenting tips will tell you to encourage such curiosity.

Unfortunately for grown-ups, however, when you have to confine the little ones to a box, like a moving vehicle on a long road trip, for instance, their inquisitiveness can soon put your parenting skills severely to the test. After all, who's not familiar with the irritating back-seat refrain of "Are we there yet?"

Fortunately, parents or any adults who must safely ferry kids from point A to point B have a near limitless number of options for keeping everyone safely occupied during the trip.

Some of these options might require a significant outlay of cash -- for example, electronic games and gadgets. But you can also make it peacefully through a road trip with your wallet or purse unscathed, using diversions of the imagination such as reading, coloring books and games.

In this article, we'll take a look at 10 favorite road trip boredom busters to keep the kids stimulated, entertained or at least occupied while keeping the adults sane.