10 Kid-friendly Places to Volunteer

" " A simple gesture like shoveling snow for a senior neighbor is a wonderful way your teen can volunteer their time. mooremedia/Shutterstock

A lot of kids today are unbelievably lucky, and half the time they don't even realize it. Many have hundreds of toys, affordable health care, plenty of food and loving families. Too often, both children and grownups take these blessings for granted.

One way to ensure that everyone is appreciative is by volunteering regularly as a family. Engaging in philanthropic activities promotes a good work ethic and sense of selflessness, and it will also allow everyone to connect in a larger and deeper way with the local community.

Advertisement

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many things, including the volunteer landscape. Bear in mind that service might look and function a little differently now than in years past, so don't forget to take a mask and know all the rules and requirements ahead of time.

Fortunately, there are still plenty of volunteer opportunities out there for every family, no matter what your ages or interests. Keep reading for our list of suggestions to find the right one for your kids and family.