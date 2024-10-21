30 Halloween Costumes Ideas That Are DIY-Friendly

Halloween costumes offer an opportunity to become someone else, so it's no surprise that some people take the opportunity to inhabit the famous.
Costumes can also be topical; whatever year it is, it's a certainty that there will be a celebrity that's been in the news (for good reasons or bad). Depending on how daring you want to be, you can either play it safe or scandalous.
- Taylor Swift: As with most divas, making this sufficiently recognizable will take some familiarity with her most iconic looks.
- Beyonce: There are plenty of options to choose from with Bey. As is the case for any costume that's intended to impress, knowing what your audience will recognize is important to consider.
- Elton John: John is legendary in part for his flamboyant fits, making him an easy choice for a Halloween costume.
- Run-DMC: Technically a group costume, even if you're flying solo, if you're rocking a black Adidas tracksuit and heavy gold chains, you're likely to be recognized as a member of this iconic hip hop trio. As a bonus, there different hats to try: a Kangol bucket hat or a straight-brimmed fedora.
- Audrey Hepburn: Chances are, if you're going as Hepburn, you'll probably be dressing as Hepburn-as-Holly Golightly, from "Breakfast at Tiffany's." With a cigarette holder, long gloves, a black dress and a tiara, you'll be all set.