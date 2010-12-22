How to Get Kids Excited for After-school Tutoring

Be honest: Did you like school when you were a kid? Even if you were the teacher's pet, you probably weren't wild about homework. There were far more exciting things you could be doing, like going out for ice cream or playing video games. So, it should come as no surprise that your kids inherited your good looks and your aversion to after school studies. If you want them to succeed scholastically, you're going to have to hire some help. However, it's important that your kids aren't just begrudgingly agreeing to being tutored -- they should actually look forward to it!
That's right, we said "look forward" and "tutored" in the same sentence, and we were referring to your children. Impossible, you say? Sound too good to be true? Well, it is possible to get your kids pumped for learning in their free time, but dropping them off at the nearest after school program isn't going to do it. You're going to have to pick the right tutor and make sure your kids feel like they're getting something out of the experience.
Advertisement
It may seem like a daunting task, but over the course of this article, we're going to school you with numerous tips for getting your kids excited about tutoring.
Ever wonder what separates the good tutors from the bad? Find out on the next page.
Advertisement