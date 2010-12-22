How to Get Kids Excited for After-school Tutoring

When selecting a tutor for your child, it's important to find someone who knows how to make normally dull homework feel fresh and exciting. Your kid isn't going be enthusiastic about any activities that take place after school if all he has to look forward to is suffering through another class. Choose a tutor who isn't afraid of breaking out of the box and doing whatever needs to be done to help your kid grasp academic concepts.

Since tutors aren't school teachers (well, they might be teachers during the day but tutors after the last bell rings), their teaching methods aren't constrained by classrooms and the needs of multiple students. If it's a nice day, why shouldn't your child learn the fundamentals of fractions outside or act out a few Shakespearean scenes under the shade of a tree? Even if your kid is enrolled in a program with other children, there will be more one-on-one time devoted to helping him understand what he missed in class.

How do you know the difference between the exceptional tutors and the ones who are exceptionally mundane? Where can you find an after school program that fits your budget -- and your child's needs? You have many options, but the best bet is simply taking the advice of other parents in similar situations. It's also not a bad idea to ask some of your kid's teachers if there's anybody they recommend for tutoring. There may even be some teachers that your child knows and likes who tutor after school. If you're the kind of mom who prefers to do her own research, a quick Internet search that includes the name of your city and "after school tutoring" or "after school programs" will give you rates and reviews for many of the tutors and programs in your area.

Once you've narrowed down your choices to two or three options, set up a time you can interview the candidates. Ask questions about the tutors' teaching experience, style and availability. Invite your child to participate in the interview, too. After all, it's important that he feels comfortable with the tutor. Get him involved in the selection process and ask for his honest feedback about the candidates. Your kid isn't going to be excited about learning if he can't stand his tutor.

TLC Tip Look for tutors who are willing to take extra steps to assist your child. Many of the best tutors will contact your kid's teachers to correlate concepts with class work and provide regular progress reports to keep you informed on how your child is doing.