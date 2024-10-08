63 of the Funniest Dad Jokes to Make Eyes Roll

" " OK, to be fair, these jokes are probably funniest to the dads telling them. Jose Luis Pelaez Inc / Getty Images

Telling dad jokes is a hallmark of fatherhood; those groan-worthy quips that somehow always seem to land, even if it’s just to elicit a chuckle or a sigh. They're simple, usually pun-filled, and often require little setup. The funniest dad jokes come with punchlines so obvious, you can’t help but laugh while rolling your eyes.

What makes the best dad jokes so effective is their predictability. Even when you know where the punchline is going as soon as the setup begins, you can't help but let out an amused groan. You don’t have to be a dad to go around telling classic dad jokes, but you might feel like one after you do.

In a world filled with complex, multilayered comedy, corny dad jokes remind us that sometimes, a simple pun about ducks, cows or facial hair is all you need to brighten someone's day — or at least make them roll their eyes and smile. So, without further ado, dive into 63 of our favorite dad jokes.