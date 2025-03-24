103 Sleepover Ideas and Tips for Parents (Plus an Epic Movie List

By: Karina Ryan  |  Mar 24, 2025
Whether you're putting on a laidback evening or an activity-filled shindig, we have you covered. Reggie Casagrande / Getty Images

Sleepovers are one of the most exciting experiences for kids and teenagers. Whether it's a birthday celebration, a weekend get-together or just an excuse to hang out in sleeping bags all night, there are endless fun things to do.

From movie marathons to scavenger hunts, guests (and hosts!) are sure to have a blast with the right mix of sleepover ideas.

While younger kids might love an indoor obstacle course or a glow stick dinner, teenagers may prefer an escape room challenge or painting their nails with funky colors. The key to an unforgettable sleepover is a perfect balance of activities, creativity and quality time.

Contents
  1. 93 Fun Slumber Party Activities
  2. 39 Sleepover Movies for All Ages
  3. 10 Sleepover Tips for Parents

93 Fun Slumber Party Activities

  1. Play classic board games like Monopoly or Clue.
  2. Set up an exciting scavenger hunt with creative clues.
  3. Have a movie marathon with favorite films.
  4. Make DIY pizzas with various toppings.
  5. Solve puzzles together for a brainy challenge.
  6. Set up an indoor obstacle course using pillows and furniture.
  7. Host a friendly card game tournament.
  8. Do each other's nails.
  9. Set up a mini escape room with clues.
  10. Have a dance-off with fun music.
  11. Bake cookies and decorate them.
  12. Make DIY face masks for a spa night.
  13. Play flashlight tag in the dark.
  14. Write and perform silly skits.
  15. Try a "No Hands" food challenge.
  16. Make friendship bracelets.
  17. Build a blanket fort for storytelling.
  18. Tell ghost stories.
  19. Have a talent show.
  20. Make a selfie station or photo booth for a scrapbook of the sleepover.
  21. Learn a TikTok dance together.
  22. Create a custom trivia game about the guests.
  23. Try out fun science experiments.
  24. Write letters to your future selves.
  25. Watch a scary movie with popcorn.
  26. Sing karaoke.
  27. Make a time capsule.
  28. Have a tie-dye T-shirt activity.
  29. Play hide and seek.
  30. Make gourmet hot chocolate with whipped cream.
  31. Make a funny lip sync video.
  32. Have a silly string fight.
  33. Create a giant collage with magazine cutouts.
  34. Have a storytelling contest.
  35. Play "The Floor is Lava."
  36. Create dream boards.
  37. Try out a "Nailed It" baking challenge.
  38. Have a debate over random funny topics.
  39. Write a group song together.
  40. Try a speed-drawing challenge.
  41. Make a DIY piñata.
  42. Try a blindfolded food taste test.
  43. Have a bubblegum blowing contest.
  44. Camp out in the backyard.
  45. Do a DIY fashion show.
  46. Make homemade ice cream.
  47. Write and act out a mystery story.
  48. Paint tote bags.
  49. Play a giant game of Twister.
  50. Decorate cupcakes.
  51. Have a LEGO building challenge.
  52. Play a very PG "Would You Rather."
  53. Have a silent disco with headphones.
  54. Play a celebrity guessing game.
  55. Do a baking challenge.
  56. Play a "Whisper Challenge" game.
  57. Try new hairstyles on each other.
  58. Make shadow puppets.
  59. Try origami.
  60. Have a pillow fight.
  61. Play charades.
  62. Make and race paper airplanes.
  63. Have a board game speed round.
  64. Try painting with only your feet.
  65. Play a spelling bee with character names from their favorite shows.
  66. Create sock puppets and put on a play.
  67. Make balloon animals.
  68. Host a "Minute to Win It" challenge.
  69. Do a yoga session.
  70. Try an at-home workout challenge.
  71. Read funny bedtime stories aloud.
  72. Set up a relay race.
  73. Play Simon Says.
  74. Try different types of candy and rate them.
  75. Create a silly commercial for a random object.
  76. Try an art challenge where you draw blindfolded.
  77. Build marshmallow and spaghetti towers.
  78. See who can stack the tallest tower of cards.
  79. Test different flavored popcorn toppings.
  80. Play an old-school video game.
  81. Try to break a world record.
  82. Take personality quizzes.
  83. Make up your own board game.
  84. Do a glow-in-the-dark face paint contest.
  85. Set up a mock courtroom with silly trials.
  86. Make up your own magic tricks.
  87. Have a mystery dinner where food items are surprises.
  88. Try a new language challenge.
  89. Make balloon rockets.
  90. Watch a classic Disney movie.
  91. Have sleeping bag races.
  92. Make a pillow fort.
  93. Play balloon tennis.

39 Sleepover Movies for All Ages

While certain flicks are timeless, others resonate more with certain age groups. A gathering of 6-year-olds may love watching "Paddington" with their stuffies, whereas teenage girls may be more apt to painting their nails with some nail polish while watching "Mean Girls."

13 Movies for Younger Kids

  1. "Toy Story"
  2. "Finding Nemo"
  3. "Moana"
  4. "Frozen"
  5. "Madagascar"
  6. "The Lion King"
  7. "Aladdin"
  8. "Despicable Me"
  9. "The Incredibles"
  10. "Shrek"
  11. "Paddington"
  12. "Peter Rabbit"
  13. "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs"

13 Movies for Preteens

  1. "The Princess Diaries"
  2. "Jumanji" (1995 & 2017 versions)
  3. "Harry Potter" series
  4. "Night at the Museum"
  5. "Enchanted"
  6. "The Parent Trap"
  7. "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief"
  8. "Hocus Pocus"
  9. "The Goonies"
  10. "The Secret Life of Pets"
  11. "Holes"
  12. "A Wrinkle in Time"
  13. "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

13 Movies for Teenagers

  1. "Mean Girls"
  2. "Clueless"
  3. "The Hunger Games" series
  4. "10 Things I Hate About You"
  5. "Pitch Perfect"
  6. "Legally Blonde"
  7. "The Perks of Being a Wallflower"
  8. "The Fault in Our Stars"
  9. "To All the Boys I've Loved Before"
  10. "Love, Simon"
  11. "She's the Man"
  12. "Ferris Bueller's Day Off"
  13. "Bring It On"

10 Sleepover Tips for Parents

While the night is meant to be fun and games — literally — parents must consider a few logistical matters to ensure that it stays fun, safe and drama-free. Use your best judgment when planning sleepovers, depending on the kids' ages.

1. Set a Reasonable Bedtime

Even though sleepovers are all about fun, it's important to have a bedtime in place. This helps ensure that kids don't get overtired and cranky the next day.

2. Have Clear Rules for Behavior and Respect

Let kids know what behavior is acceptable during the sleepover. Ground rules about noise levels, rough play and respecting each other's space can prevent unnecessary conflicts.

3. Keep a First Aid Kit Handy

Accidents can happen, so it's always best to have band-aids and any necessary medications ready. This ensures a quick response if someone gets a minor cut or scrape. If you have younger kids having friends over, make sure to ask their parents about any allergies or dietary restrictions.

4. Ensure All Sleepover Guests Know Where the Bathrooms Are

Young kids especially may feel shy about asking where the bathroom is. Giving a quick tour of the house can help them feel more comfortable.

5. Provide a Mix of Healthy and Fun Snacks

While chips and candy are great, it's also a good idea to offer fruit, cheese and other healthier options. This helps balance out the sugar rush and keeps everyone energized.

6. Keep Emergency Contact Numbers Nearby

Make sure you have the phone numbers of all parents in case of emergencies. It's always better to be prepared for any situation.

7. Monitor Social Media Use

If kids are allowed to have phones, set clear boundaries about screen time and social media use. This helps prevent online drama or distractions from the fun.

8. Plan an Activity Schedule

Having planned activities helps prevent boredom or chaos. A mix of structured games and free time allows for both fun and relaxation.

9. Keep Volume Levels in Check

Sleepovers can get noisy, especially with younger kids. Setting a quiet time for late-night activities can prevent disturbances for other family members or neighbors.

10. Play Soothing Music at Bedtime

To help kids wind down, playing soft instrumental music or calming sounds can be helpful. This creates a relaxing atmosphere that encourages rest.

