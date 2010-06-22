10 Ways to Keep Kids Quiet in Cars and on the Plane

" " Image Gallery: Parenting With the right knowledge, equipment and planning, you might just avoid the dreaded "Are we there yet?" See more pictures of parenting. Stockbyte/ Thinkstock.com

As a parent, four hours in a car with an unhappy child can make you reconsider the trip. Four hours on an airplane can make you consider jumping. It's not for the fainthearted, traveling with children, and it's often the hours of containment that can trigger the most vivid flashbacks.

Planes, trains and automobiles are not necessarily a parent's friends, but they don't have to be the stuff of nightmares, either. Armed with a bit of knowledge, the right equipment and some planning, keeping kids happy -- and quiet, which your fellow air travelers will thank you for -- en route to your destination can be a manageable task.

Here, 10 tips for keeping little ones quietly entertained in the car, on the plane and beyond. Most of them don't even require a large outpouring of cash.

We'll start with a tried-and-true but infinitely tricky operation: The bribe.