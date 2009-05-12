Top 10 Christmas Decorations Made with Recycled Materials

" " You can use the same idea to make yourself a festive bracelet! Hemera/ Thinkstock

Felted wool is all the rage in today's crafting community. Why? Because you can make a lot of really cute stuff with discarded wool sweaters and a little elbow grease. And the best part is felting is pretty easy. Even if you don't have any spare sweaters lying around, a quick trip to your local thrift store will yield an inexpensive bag full. Don't worry about the style of the sweater. You're just looking for ones with colors that you like.

To get started felting, take your sweater or whatever wool garment you're using, and cut it apart at the seams. Cut the seams off and you'll also want to remove any pockets and things like buttons and snaps, possibly saving them for other crafty projects. Then, stick your pile of wool in the washing machine on high heat with a heavy soil setting for maximum agitation and add a little detergent. If you like the level of feltedness when it comes out of the washer, you can just line dry it. If not, dry it on high heat in the dryer. If it's still not quite how you want it, stick it back in the washer and repeat the cycle.

Once you have your wool felted, you're ready to work on your wreath. First, you'll need to cut out a bunch of same-sized squares from your larger pieces of felted wool. You can choose a holiday color palette or work with neutrals, a monochromatic blue color scheme, or go for the full rainbow spectrum.

To make the wreath, take a piece of yarn and knot the end. Then thread the other end through a needle that has a large enough eye to accommodate the size of yarn you use. This part of the project is simple enough for younger children to do with supervision. Simply start threading the yarn through the center of the felt and keep going until you have the size wreath you want. Then just tie the ends together and hang it up.