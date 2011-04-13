How to Make a Paper Sailor Hat

For some reason children just love paper sailor hats! Grown-ups looking after kids love them too, because they're a cheap and easy way to occupy a young mind. Making a paper sailor hat is an arts and crafts activity that involves following directions. And when you're done you have a fun accessory you can actually wear.

All you need for this activity is a rectangular piece of paper. Use half a sheet of a standard newspaper to make a hat that will fit on your head. For a more colorful hat, you can use decorative paper.

Here's what to do:

Fold the paper in half lengthwise. Crease it and then open it back up flat. Fold the paper in half widthwise and crease it. Fold the top corners down so they form two triangles. Crease them very firmly so they stay in place. There is a rectangular section of paper below the triangles. Fold the rectangle's front flap up so the bottom edge of the paper meets the base of the triangles. Crease it. Fold the same flap up again, this time all the way up so it overlaps the two triangles. Crease the bottom edge very firmly. Flip the paper over and repeat steps 4 and 5 on the other flap. Open the hat and shape it with your fingers. You can make your hat a bit sturdier by adding a little tape to the ends, or to where the triangles meet. Put on the hat and set sail on the seas of imagination!

