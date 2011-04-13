How to Make a Paper Sailor Hat

For some reason children just love paper sailor hats! Grown-ups looking after kids love them too, because they're a cheap and easy way to occupy a young mind. Making a paper sailor hat is an arts and crafts activity that involves following directions. And when you're done you have a fun accessory you can actually wear.
All you need for this activity is a rectangular piece of paper. Use half a sheet of a standard newspaper to make a hat that will fit on your head. For a more colorful hat, you can use decorative paper.
Here's what to do:
- Fold the paper in half lengthwise. Crease it and then open it back up flat.
- Fold the paper in half widthwise and crease it.
- Fold the top corners down so they form two triangles. Crease them very firmly so they stay in place. There is a rectangular section of paper below the triangles.
- Fold the rectangle's front flap up so the bottom edge of the paper meets the base of the triangles. Crease it.
- Fold the same flap up again, this time all the way up so it overlaps the two triangles. Crease the bottom edge very firmly.
- Flip the paper over and repeat steps 4 and 5 on the other flap.
- Open the hat and shape it with your fingers. You can make your hat a bit sturdier by adding a little tape to the ends, or to where the triangles meet.
- Put on the hat and set sail on the seas of imagination!
