How to Turn a Bowl into a Sink

There are two ways to install your bowl sink: above the countertop or below the countertop. If you do not have a manufacturer's template for cutting a hole in the countertop for either of these installation methods, then you can use the bowl itself to mark where to cut.

For an on-top installation, center the bowl between the front and back edges and the sides of the countertop. Mark each side of the bowl and countertop with colored masking tape. Use the pre-drilled drain hole to trace a circle onto the countertop. Then drill a 3/8 inch (0.95 cm) hole inside the line you traced. Use a saber saw to cut out the hole [source: Vandervort]. After cutting out the hole in the countertop, turn the bowl upside down and run a line of sealant round the bottom. Turn the bowl over, center the drain hole over the hole in the countertop and align the tape marks on the bowl and the countertop, pressing down to adhere the sealant [source: Vandervort].

For a set-in installation, turn the bowl upside down and center it between the front and back edges and the sides of the countertop. Trace the rim of the bowl on the countertop. Remove the bowl and draw another line ¾ of an inch (1.90 cm) in from the first line. Drill a 3/8 inch (0.95 cm) hole inside the second line you drew. Use a saber saw to cut out the hole [source: Vandervort]. Set the bowl into the hole to make sure it fits. If it does, turn the bowl upside down and run a line of sealant under the rim of the bowl. Turn the bowl over, set it into the countertop hole and press down to seal [sources: Vandervort]. After the adhesive has dried, seal the bowl to the countertop by caulking the outside edge.

Whether you install your bowl sink on top of or inside the countertop, it will require the same connection to the drain and faucet. Before installing the bowl, it may be easier to drill holes in the countertop for the faucet and install it first. After you install the faucet and bowl, connect them to the drain and water line. Your bowl is ready for soaping up soiled hands!

Drill Your Own Drain Hole If you choose a regular bowl from a home store or your kitchen cabinets, you’ll need to drill a hole in both the bowl and the countertop yourself. Measure the opening of the drainpipe to help you size the hole you’ll drill in the bottom of the bowl. Research what type of drill will work best on the material of your bowl. Then use the hole you drilled in the bowl to trace the hole you’ll cut on the countertop.