How to Turn a Bowl into a Sink

Are you planning to remodel or renovate your bathroom? Whether you're looking to simply spruce it up or give it a complete face-lift, you will need to think about what kind of sink to install. There are many traditional sink styles from which to choose, from stainless steel to ceramic, but have you ever considered transforming a beautiful bowl into a sink? Bowls used as sinks, or vessel sinks, as they are known in the interior design trade, are a hot trend in home design and can add a stylish and contemporary twist to traditional bathroom basins.
If you decide to install a bowl as a sink, there are a few important factors to keep in mind before installation. First, you will need to choose where to install your bowl sink. Due to the stylistic nature and size of bowl sinks, they usually work best in smaller rooms, such as bathrooms or powder rooms. Then you will need to decide how you want to mount the sink, and choose a faucet that will function best in your space with the bowl that you choose. Most importantly, you will need to research different types of bowls and determine which will be the most attractive, durable and practical in your room. Think about who will be using the bowl sink and how often. For example, what works best for a powder room might not work for a child's bathroom.
Advertisement
Stumped about which kind of bowl sink to choose? Read the next page to find out which bowl sink is right for your bathroom.